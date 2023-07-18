Today at 05:57 am

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 17 July 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1068.2p



- including income, 1074.2p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1074.8p

- including income, 1080.8p

