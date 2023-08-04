Today at 07:52 am

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 3 August 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1082.9p



- including income, 1089.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1089.5p

- including income, 1095.7p

For further information, please contact: -

Notes