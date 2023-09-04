Today at 08:04 am

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 1 September 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1109.9p



- including income, 1111.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1116.3p

- including income, 1118.0p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes