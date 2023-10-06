October 06, 2023 at 07:02 am EDT

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 05 October 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1070.6p



- including income, 1074.7p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1078.0p

- including income, 1082.1p

