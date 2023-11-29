Official ALLIANCE TRUST PLC press release

November 29, 2023 at 07:17 am EST

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 28 November 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1108.3p



- including income, 1113.8p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1114.1p

- including income, 1119.6p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes