Official ALLIANCE TRUST PLC press release

December 15, 2023 at 11:03 am EST

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 14 December 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1147.7p



- including income, 1147.3p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1151.4p

- including income, 1151.0p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

