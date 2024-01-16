Official ALLIANCE TRUST PLC press release

January 16, 2024 at 06:00 am EST

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 15 January 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1179.1p



- including income, 1179.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1182.8p

- including income, 1182.8p

Notes