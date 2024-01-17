Official ALLIANCE TRUST PLC press release

January 17, 2024 at 06:22 am EST

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 16 January 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1177.2p



- including income, 1177.2p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1180.8p

- including income, 1180.8p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes