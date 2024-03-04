March 04, 2024 at 08:23 am EST

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 01 March 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1263.5p



- including income, 1258.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1267.7p

- including income, 1262.8p

