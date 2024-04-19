April 19, 2024 at 08:02 am EDT

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 18 April 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1243.9p



- including income, 1248.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1248.4p

- including income, 1253.0p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

