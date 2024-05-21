May 21, 2024 at 07:47 am EDT

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 20 May 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1279.3p



- including income, 1287.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1283.3p

- including income, 1291.1p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

