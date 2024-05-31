May 31, 2024 at 08:46 am EDT

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Thursday 30 May 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1245.2p



- including income, 1246.9p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1250.4p

- including income, 1252.1p

For further information, please contact: -

Juniper Partners Limited Tel. +44 (0)131 378 0500

Notes