ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

03/15/2022 | 03:01am EDT
15 March 2022
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 14 March 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 180,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 931.3333p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 304,578,181.
    
The above figure (304,578,181) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320



Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 736 M 736 M
Net income 2021 540 M 705 M 705 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 379 M 379 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 2 840 M 3 710 M 3 710 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
