    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/31 11:35:26 am EDT
966.00 GBX   -0.31%
02:01aAlliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
06/01ALLIANCE TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/31Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

06/01/2022 | 02:01am EDT
1 June 2022
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 31 May 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 25,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 966.00p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 298,688,181.
    
The above figure (298,688,181) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


