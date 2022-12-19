Advanced search
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
922.00 GBX   -0.75%
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

12/19/2022 | 02:01am EST
19 December 2022
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 16 December 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 40,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 922.0p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 293,084,600.
    
The above figure (293,084,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320


Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 684 M 684 M
Net income 2021 540 M 656 M 656 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 353 M 353 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 2 703 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float -
Chart ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,22
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC-10.66%3 284
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.69%4 226
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-39.31%46