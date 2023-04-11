Advanced search
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-04-11 am EDT
981.00 GBX   +0.72%
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

04/11/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
11 April 2023
  
Alliance Trust PLC
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
  
The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 11 April 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 100,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 981.00p per share.
  
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 290,449,600.
    
The above figure (290,449,600) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
  
Enquiries:
  
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500


Financials
Sales 2022 -263 M -325 M -325 M
Net income 2022 -243 M -300 M -300 M
Net Debt 2022 118 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 2 830 M 3 500 M 3 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -11,0x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 92,7%
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
