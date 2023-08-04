Responsible Investment Report
WTW for Alliance Trust
April - June 2023
Voting Activities
VOTING ACTIVITIES FOR Q2 2023 - SUMMARY
- Our Stock Pickers exercise the voting rights in respect of the stocks in which they have invested for the Company.
- Between 1 April 2023 and 31 July 2023, the Stock Pickers cast 2464 votes at 138 company meetings.
- Our Stock Pickers voted on all the proposals that could be voted on in the quarter.
- Our Stock Pickers voted against management on 268 proposals with 50 abstentions.
- Of the votes exercised against management, the key topics voted on were in the Director Election or Compensation categories.
- In addition to providing this quarterly update on voting activities by its Stock Pickers, the Company reports on its responsible investment strategy to its shareholders in its Annual and Interim Reports. This reporting includes details of how
EOS at Federated Hermes and the Stock Pickers have engaged with the Company's investee companies and how the
Stock Pickers have exercised voting rights in respect of the stocks in which they have invested for the Company.
Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes, data to 30 June 2023.
VOTING ACTIVITIES FOR Q2 2023
Voting Summary
2.0%
10.9
87.1%
With Management
Against Management
Abstain
Source: WTW. EOS at Federated Hermes, data as at 30 June 2023.
VOTING ACTIVITIES FOR Q2 2023
Votes Against Management
1500
Count
1000
All votes in category
500
0
45%
40%
35%
Abstain
cast
30%
25%
votes
15%
Against Management
20%
of
10%
Average total
%
5%
0%
Source: WTW. EOS at Federated Hermes, data as at 30 June 2023.
Of the total 2464 votes cast, most were in the Director Election category.
Of the 268 votes cast against management, most were in the Director Election and Compensation categories.
