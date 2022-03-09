Alliance Trust : Responsible Investment Report Q4 2021

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 4 2 0 2 1 - S U M M A R Y

Our Stock Pickers exercise the voting rights in respect of the stocks in which they have invested for the Company.

Between 1 October 2021 and 31 December 2021, the Stock Pickers cast 270 votes at 26 company meetings.

Our Stock Pickers voted on all of the proposals that could be voted on in the quarter.

The Company's Stock Pickers voted against management on 32 proposals and abstained on none.

Of the votes exercised against management, the key topics voted on were director related resolutions and shareholder proposals (SH - Other/misc) encouraging management transparency with respect to reporting on Gender/Racial Pay Gap, Effectiveness of workplace sexual harassment policies and alignment of lobbying activities with company policies.