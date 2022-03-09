Log in
Alliance Trust : Responsible Investment Report Q4 2021

03/09/2022 | 05:51am EST
R E S P O N S I B L E I N V E S T M E N T R E P O RT

October 2021 - December 2021

DATA CLASSIFICATION:PUBLIC

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 4 2 0 2 1 - S U M M A R Y

  • Our Stock Pickers exercise the voting rights in respect of the stocks in which they have invested for the Company.
  • Between 1 October 2021 and 31 December 2021, the Stock Pickers cast 270 votes at 26 company meetings.
  • Our Stock Pickers voted on all of the proposals that could be voted on in the quarter.
  • The Company's Stock Pickers voted against management on 32 proposals and abstained on none.
  • Of the votes exercised against management, the key topics voted on were director related resolutions and shareholder proposals (SH - Other/misc) encouraging management transparency with respect to reporting on Gender/Racial Pay Gap, Effectiveness of workplace sexual harassment policies and alignment of lobbying activities with company policies.
  • In addition to providing this quarterly update on voting activities by its Stock Pickers, the Company reports on its responsible investment strategy to its shareholders in its Annual and Interim Reports. This reporting includes details of how the Company has engaged with its investee companies as well as how its Stock Pickers have exercised its voting rights.

Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes

3

© 2021 Willis Towers Watson. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 4 2 0 2 1

Voting Summary

0.0%

11.9%

88.1%

Number of votes with management

Number of votes against management

Number of votes abstained

Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes. Data as of 31 December 2021

4

© 2021 Willis Towers Watson. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 4 2 0 2 1

Votes against Management

200

All votes in category

150

Count

100

50

0

35%

30%

cast

25%

of votes

20%

15%

%

10%

5%

0%

Source: ISS, EOS at Federated Hermes, Willis Towers Watson, data as of 31 December 2021

5

Of the total 270 votes cast, most were in the director related and routine business category

Abstain

Against

Average total

Of the 32 votes cast against management, most were director related proposals and shareholder proposals in the SH-Other/misc category

Note "SH" identifies shareholder resolutions

© 2021 Willis Towers Watson. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
