Alliance Trust : Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

9 March 2023

Resilient Performance

Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Performance Highlights

The Company's Total Shareholder Return 1 (TSR) was -5.8%; its Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return 1 was -7.1%.

Both the TSR and NAV Total Return were ahead of our benchmark, the MSCI ACWI, which returned -8.1%.

We also outperformed most peers in the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') Global Sector where the average TSR was -23.2%.

Performance benefitted from the portfolio's balanced style exposures, avoiding the worst of growth stock declines.

Total dividend of 24.0p per ordinary share declared for the year ended 31 December 2022, a 26% increase on 2021.

The Company expects to extend its 56-year track record of increasing dividends.

Gregor Stewart, Chairman of Alliance Trust PLC, commented:

"We are pleased that our performance was more resilient than the market and ahead of most of our peers in the AIC Global Sector."

About Alliance Trust PLC

Alliance Trust aims to deliver long-term capital growth and rising income from investing in global equities at a competitive cost. We blend the top stock selections of some of the world's best active managers, as rated by Willis Towers Watson, into a single diversified portfolio designed to outperform the market while carefully managing risk and volatility. Alliance Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero with 56 consecutive years of rising dividends.

https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk For more information, please contact: Mark Atkinson Senior Director Client Management, Wealth & Retail Sarah Gibbons-Cook Willis Towers Watson Quill PR Tel: 07918 724303 Tel: 020 7466 5050 Mark.Atkinson@wtwco.com AllianceTrust@quillpr.com

1 Alternative Performance Measure. Total Shareholder Return (TSR) is the return to shareholders after reinvesting the net dividend on the date that the share price goes ex-dividend. Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return is a measure of the performance of the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) over a specified time period. It combines any change in the NAV and dividends paid.

