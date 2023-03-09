Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Alliance Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-03-08 am EST
1018.00 GBX    0.00%
02:01aAlliance Trust PLC - Final Results
GL
02:01aAlliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower as Powell Comments, Earnings in Focus
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliance Trust : Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

03/09/2023 | 02:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

9 March 2023

Resilient Performance

Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

Performance Highlights

  • The Company's Total Shareholder Return1 (TSR) was -5.8%; its Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return1 was -7.1%.
  • Both the TSR1 and NAV Total Return1 were ahead of our benchmark, the MSCI ACWI, which returned - 8.1%.
  • We also outperformed most peers in the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') Global Sector where the average TSR1 was -23.2%.
  • Performance benefitted from the portfolio's balanced style exposures, avoiding the worst of growth stock declines.
  • Total dividend of 24.0p per ordinary share declared for the year ended 31 December 2022, a 26% increase on 2021.
  • The Company expects to extend its 56-year track record of increasing dividends.

Gregor Stewart, Chairman of Alliance Trust PLC, commented:

"We are pleased that our performance was more resilient than the market and ahead of most of our peers in the AIC Global Sector."

About Alliance Trust PLC

Alliance Trust aims to deliver long-term capital growth and rising income from investing in global equities at a competitive cost. We blend the top stock selections of some of the world's best active managers, as rated by Willis Towers Watson, into a single diversified portfolio designed to outperform the market while carefully managing risk and volatility. Alliance Trust is an AIC Dividend Hero with 56 consecutive years of rising dividends.

https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk

For more information, please contact:

Mark Atkinson

Senior Director

Client Management, Wealth & Retail

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

Willis Towers Watson

Quill PR

Tel: 07918 724303

Tel: 020 7466 5050

Mark.Atkinson@wtwco.com

AllianceTrust@quillpr.com

1 Alternative Performance Measure. Total Shareholder Return (TSR) is the return to shareholders after reinvesting the net dividend on the date that the share price goes ex-dividend. Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return is a measure of the performance of the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) over a specified time period. It combines any change in the NAV and dividends paid.

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
02:01aAlliance Trust PLC - Final Results
GL
02:01aAlliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower as Powell Comments, Earni..
DJ
03/08Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
03/08Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
03/07Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
03/07Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
GL
03/07Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
03/06Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
03/06Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 563 M 667 M 667 M
Net income 2021 540 M 640 M 640 M
Net Debt 2021 290 M 344 M 344 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 2 970 M 3 518 M 3 518 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,18
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sarah Catherine Bates Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC7.38%3 518
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC3.68%4 328
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-3.54%329
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-0.90%42