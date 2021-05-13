Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Alliance Trust PLC
  News
  Summary
    ATST   GB00B11V7W98

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC

(ATST)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/13 05:40:53 am
932.43 GBX   -1.12%
05:48aALLIANCE TRUST  : Responsible Investment Report Q1 2021
PU
02:00aALLIANCE TRUST PLC  : - Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
05/12ALLIANCE TRUST PLC  : - Conversion of Merger Reserve Update
AQ
Alliance Trust : Responsible Investment Report Q1 2021

05/13/2021 | 05:48am EDT
R E S P O N S I B L E I N V E S T M E N T R E P O RT

January 2021 - March 2021

DATA CLASSIFICATION:PUBLIC

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 1 2 0 2 1 - S U M M A R Y

  • Our Stock Pickers exercise the voting rights in respect of the stocks in which they have invested for the Company.
  • Between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2021, the Stock Pickers cast 417 votes at 29 company meetings.
  • Our Stock Pickers voted on all of the proposals that could be voted on in the quarter.
  • The Company's Stock Pickers voted against management on 24 proposals and abstained on none.
  • Of the votes exercised against management, the key topics voted on were non-salary compensation related and routine business-related shareholder resolutions.
  • In addition to providing this quarterly update on voting activities by its Stock Pickers, the Company reports on its responsible investment strategy to its shareholders in its Annual and Interim Reports. This reporting includes details of how the Company has engaged with its investee companies as well as how its Stock Pickers have exercised its voting rights.

Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes

3

© 2021 Willis Towers Watson. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 1 2 0 2 1

Voting Summary

5.8% 0.0%

Votes exercised with management

Votes exercised against management

Votes abstained

94.2%

Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes. Data as of 31 March 2021

4

© 2021 Willis Towers Watson. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 1 2 0 2 1

Count

% of votes cast

250

200

150

100

50

0

40%

35%

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Votes against Management

All votes in category

Of the total 417 votes cast, most were in the director related and routine business category

Abstain

Against

Average total

Of the 24 votes cast against management, most were in the remuneration (non-salary comp) and routine business category

Note "SH" identifies shareholder resolutions

Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes. Data as of 31 March 2021

5

© 2021 Willis Towers Watson. All rights reserved. Proprietary and confidential.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alliance Trust plc published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 277 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2020 230 M 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2020 243 M 341 M 341 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 2 986 M 4 209 M 4 191 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,90x
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Alliance Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,43 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregor Ninian Stewart Chairman
Anthony Leonard Brooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Karl Stephen Sternberg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Juliet Dobie Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Dixon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANCE TRUST PLC4.66%4 209
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. II21.22%3 468
INDIA GRID TRUST3.70%1 009
ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY PLC79.18%261