Alliance Trust : Responsible Investment Report Q1 2021

R E S P O N S I B L E I N V E S T M E N T R E P O RT
January 2021 - March 2021
V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S
V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 1 2 0 2 1 - S U M M A R Y
-
Our Stock Pickers exercise the voting rights in respect of the stocks in which they have invested for the Company.
-
Between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2021, the Stock Pickers cast 417 votes at 29 company meetings.
-
Our Stock Pickers voted on all of the proposals that could be voted on in the quarter.
-
The Company's Stock Pickers voted against management on 24 proposals and abstained on none.
-
Of the votes exercised against management, the key topics voted on were non-salary compensation related and routine business-related shareholder resolutions.
-
In addition to providing this quarterly update on voting activities by its Stock Pickers, the Company reports on its responsible investment strategy to its shareholders in its Annual and Interim Reports. This reporting includes details of how the Company has engaged with its investee companies as well as how its Stock Pickers have exercised its voting rights.
Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes
3
V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 1 2 0 2 1
Voting Summary
5.8% 0.0%
Votes exercised with management
Votes exercised against management
Votes abstained
94.2%
Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes. Data as of 31 March 2021
4
V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 1 2 0 2 1
250
200
150
100
50
0
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
Votes against Management
All votes in category
Of the total 417 votes cast, most were in the director related and routine business category
Abstain
Against
Average total
Of the 24 votes cast against management, most were in the remuneration (non-salary comp) and routine business category
Note "SH" identifies shareholder resolutions
Source: WTW, EOS at Federated Hermes. Data as of 31 March 2021
5
