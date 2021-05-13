Alliance Trust : Responsible Investment Report Q1 2021

V O T I N G A C T I V I T I E S F O R Q 1 2 0 2 1 - S U M M A R Y

Our Stock Pickers exercise the voting rights in respect of the stocks in which they have invested for the Company.

Between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2021, the Stock Pickers cast 417 votes at 29 company meetings.

Our Stock Pickers voted on all of the proposals that could be voted on in the quarter.

The Company's Stock Pickers voted against management on 24 proposals and abstained on none.

Of the votes exercised against management, the key topics voted on were non-salary compensation related and routine business-related shareholder resolutions.