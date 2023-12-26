NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

01/04/2024

01/05/2024

01/19/2024

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

01/04/2024

01/05/2024

01/19/2024

$0.03266 per share of investment income





The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

