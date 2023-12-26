AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. The Fund invests without limit in securities denominated in non United States currencies as well as those denominated in the United States dollar. The Fund may also invest, without limit, in sovereign debt securities issued by emerging and developed nations and in debt securities of United States and non Unites States corporate issuers. Its portfolio includes corporates - non-investment grade, collateralized mortgage obligations, governments - treasuries, commercial mortgage-backed securities, bank loans, whole loan trusts, common stocks and governments - sovereign agencies. AllianceBernstein L.P. is the is the Adviser of the funds.

Sector Closed End Funds