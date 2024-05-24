NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

6/6/2024

6/6/2024

6/21/2024

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

6/6/2024

6/6/2024

6/21/2024

$0.03266 per share of investment income















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-302155397.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds