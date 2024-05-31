NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2024 were $966,421,294 as compared with $962,968,159 on December 31, 2023 and $910,948,934 on March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.21 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023







Total Net Assets $966,421,294 $962,968,159 $910,948,934 NAV Per Share $11.21 $11.17 $10.56 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024, total net investment income was 17,708,394 or $0.21 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was 2,688,872 or $0.04 per share for the same period.



Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023







Total Net Investment Income $17,708,394 $15,991,192 $ 15,351,951 Per Share

$0.21 $0.19 $0.18 Total Net Realized/ Unrealized Gain $2,688,872 $58,030,384 $ 12,145,084 Per Share $0.04 $0.67 $0.13

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-302160894.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.