NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2024 were $966,421,294 as compared with $962,968,159 on December 31, 2023 and $910,948,934 on March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.21 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023





Total Net Assets

$966,421,294

$962,968,159

$910,948,934

NAV Per Share

$11.21

$11.17

$10.56

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024, total net investment income was 17,708,394 or $0.21 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was 2,688,872 or $0.04 per share for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2024

 

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2023

 

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2023

 





Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$17,708,394

$15,991,192

$ 15,351,951

Per Share

$0.21

$0.19

$0.18

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain

$2,688,872

$58,030,384

$ 12,145,084

Per Share

$0.04

$0.67

$0.13

 

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

