NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2024 were $966,421,294 as compared with $962,968,159 on December 31, 2023 and $910,948,934 on March 31, 2023. On March 31, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.21 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Total Net Assets
$966,421,294
$962,968,159
$910,948,934
NAV Per Share
$11.21
$11.17
$10.56
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2024 through March 31, 2024, total net investment income was 17,708,394 or $0.21 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was 2,688,872 or $0.04 per share for the same period.
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024
Third Quarter
Ended
December 31, 2023
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2023
Total Net Investment
Income
$17,708,394
$15,991,192
$ 15,351,951
Per Share
$0.21
$0.19
$0.18
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain
$2,688,872
$58,030,384
$ 12,145,084
Per Share
$0.04
$0.67
$0.13
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
