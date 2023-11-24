NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2023 were $907,692,915 as compared with $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023 and $872,213,880 on September 30, 2022. On September 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.53 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Total Net Assets
$907,692,915
$915,000,977
$872,213,880
NAV Per Share
$10.53
$10.61
$10.12
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,124,939 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(5,488,870) or $(0.06) per share for the same period.
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2023
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2022
Total Net Investment
$15,124,939
$15,636,088
$14,430,202
Income
Per Share
$0.18
$0.18
$0.17
Total Net Realized/
$(5,488,870)
$5,360,086
$(29,030,797)
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
Per Share
$(0.06)
$0.06
$(0.33)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
