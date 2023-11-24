NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2023 were $907,692,915 as compared with $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023 and $872,213,880 on September 30, 2022. On September 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.53 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022







Total Net Assets $907,692,915 $915,000,977 $872,213,880 NAV Per Share $10.53 $10.61 $10.12 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,124,939 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(5,488,870) or $(0.06) per share for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022







Total Net Investment $15,124,939 $15,636,088 $14,430,202 Income Per Share $0.18 $0.18 $0.17







Total Net Realized/ $(5,488,870) $5,360,086 $(29,030,797) Unrealized Gain/(Loss) Per Share $(0.06) $0.06 $(0.33)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

