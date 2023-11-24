NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2023 were $907,692,915 as compared with $915,000,977 on  June 30, 2023 and $872,213,880 on September 30, 2022. On September 30, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.53 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Total Net Assets

$907,692,915

$915,000,977

$872,213,880

NAV Per Share

$10.53

$10.61

$10.12

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023, total net investment income was $15,124,939 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(5,488,870) or $(0.06) per share for the same period.


Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2023

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2023

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2022





Total Net Investment 

$15,124,939

$15,636,088

$14,430,202

  Income 

Per Share                                        

$0.18

$0.18

$0.17





Total Net Realized/

$(5,488,870)

$5,360,086

$(29,030,797)

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

Per Share

$(0.06)

$0.06

$(0.33)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301997360.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.