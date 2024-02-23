NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2023 were $962,968,159 as compared with $907,692,915 on September 30, 2023 and $894,747,987 on  December 31, 2022. On December
31, 2023, the net asset value per share was $11.17 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022





Total Net Assets

$962,968,159

$907,692,915

$894,747,987

NAV Per Share

$11.17

$10.53

$10.38

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023, total net investment income was $15,991,192 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $58,030,384
or $0.67 per share for the same period.


Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2023

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2023

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2022





Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$15,991,192

$15,124,939

$15,507,694

Per Share

$0.19

$0.18

$0.18

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$58,030,384

$(5,488,870)

$38,043,228

Per Share

$0.67

$(0.06)

$0.44

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

