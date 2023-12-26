NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2023.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.09 %
2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.68 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.64 %
4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.64 %
5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.59 %
6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.53 %
7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.984%, 04/15/35
0.53 %
8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.805%, 01/15/35
0.42 %
9) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28
0.41 %
10) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.40 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.18 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.83 %
Energy
6.43 %
Capital Goods
4.56 %
Services
3.14 %
Basic
3.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.73 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.64 %
Communications - Telecommunications
2.53 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.51 %
Technology
2.51 %
Transportation - Services
0.99 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.91 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.38 %
Other Industrial
0.24 %
SUBTOTAL
49.76 %
Credit Default Swaps
19.45 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.40 %
REITs
1.11 %
Brokerage
1.06 %
Insurance
0.52 %
Other Finance
0.36 %
Banking
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
5.64 %
Utility
Electric
0.51 %
Other Utility
0.14 %
Natural Gas
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.68 %
SUBTOTAL
75.53 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Industrial
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.23 %
Energy
2.00 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.26 %
Basic
0.94 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.83 %
Communications - Media
0.62 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.32 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.23 %
Technology
0.23 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.21 %
Services
0.19 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.18 %
Other Industrial
0.10 %
Capital Goods
0.09 %
Transportation - Railroads
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
9.50 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
6.29 %
Finance
1.14 %
Insurance
1.12 %
REITs
0.19 %
Brokerage
0.12 %
SUBTOTAL
8.86 %
Utility
Electric
0.59 %
SUBTOTAL
0.59 %
SUBTOTAL
18.95 %
Interest Rate Futures
9.86 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.18 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.10 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.78 %
Energy
0.68 %
Capital Goods
0.36 %
Technology
0.20 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.13 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.04 %
Services
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.63 %
Utility
Electric
0.36 %
SUBTOTAL
0.36 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.14 %
Other Finance
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
0.16 %
SUBTOTAL
5.15 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.31 %
SUBTOTAL
4.31 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
2.85 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.35 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.30 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.27 %
SUBTOTAL
3.77 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Communications - Telecommunications
0.72 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.55 %
Technology
0.54 %
Energy
0.38 %
Capital Goods
0.32 %
Communications - Media
0.24 %
Other Industrial
0.23 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.05 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
3.14 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.17 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Utility
Electric
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
3.52 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
2.28 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.27 %
SUBTOTAL
2.55 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
1.35 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.49 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
1.87 %
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
1.68 %
Total Return Swaps
1.09 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.81 %
SUBTOTAL
0.81 %
Common Stocks
0.49 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.41 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.21 %
EM Government Agencies
0.12 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.10 %
SUBTOTAL
0.10 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Floating Rate
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.09 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.12 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.12 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.80 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.95 %
Cash
0.80 %
SUBTOTAL
1.75 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-9.80 %
Swap Offsets
-21.54 %
SUBTOTAL
-31.34 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
71.05 %
United Kingdom
3.98 %
France
2.29 %
Germany
2.14 %
Canada
1.84 %
Spain
1.33 %
Luxembourg
1.30 %
Brazil
1.24 %
Mexico
1.06 %
Italy
0.98 %
Colombia
0.97 %
India
0.81 %
Australia
0.80 %
Dominican Republic
0.64 %
Macau
0.59 %
Nigeria
0.57 %
China
0.56 %
Switzerland
0.54 %
Hong Kong
0.53 %
Israel
0.49 %
Netherlands
0.47 %
South Africa
0.34 %
Angola
0.32 %
Finland
0.32 %
Kazakhstan
0.30 %
Turkey
0.30 %
Peru
0.29 %
Norway
0.26 %
Ireland
0.24 %
El Salvador
0.20 %
Indonesia
0.20 %
Ukraine
0.19 %
Japan
0.18 %
Zambia
0.18 %
Egypt
0.16 %
Slovenia
0.16 %
Argentina
0.15 %
Guatemala
0.15 %
Chile
0.14 %
Czech Republic
0.12 %
Sweden
0.11 %
Venezuela
0.11 %
South Korea
0.10 %
Jamaica
0.07 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.06 %
Ghana
0.05 %
Senegal
0.05 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Ecuador
0.01 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
0.96 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.12 %
Canadian Dollar
0.19 %
Pound Sterling
0.06 %
Japanese Yen
0.01 %
South Korean Won
0.01 %
Norwegian Krone
0.01 %
South African Rand
0.01 %
Swiss Franc
-0.01 %
Czech Koruna
-0.01 %
Peruvian Sol
-0.01 %
New Taiwan Dollar
-0.01 %
Colombian Peso
-0.14 %
Euro
-0.23 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
1.63 %
AA
0.60 %
A
2.70 %
BBB
18.78 %
BB
41.88 %
B
22.45 %
CCC
6.39 %
CC
0.22 %
C
0.11 %
D
0.01 %
Not Rated
3.26 %
Short Term Investments
0.95 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.80 %
N/A
1.82 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
4.18 %
1 To 5 Years
54.95 %
5 To 10 Years
33.48 %
10 To 20 Years
3.47 %
20 To 30 Years
2.26 %
More than 30 Years
1.17 %
Other
0.49 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.72 %
Average Bond Price:
91.61
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
21.93 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
21.93 %
Average Maturity:
6.31 Years
Effective Duration:
3.85 Years
Total Net Assets:
$930.02 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.79
Total Number of Holdings:
1,384
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
