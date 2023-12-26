NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of November 30, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.09 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.68 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.64 %

4) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.64 %

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.59 %

6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28


0.53 %

7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.984%, 04/15/35


0.53 %

8) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.805%, 01/15/35


0.42 %

9) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28


0.41 %

10) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.40 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


7.18 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.83 %

Energy


6.43 %

Capital Goods


4.56 %

Services


3.14 %

Basic


3.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.73 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.64 %

Communications - Telecommunications


2.53 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.51 %

Technology


2.51 %

Transportation - Services


0.99 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.91 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.38 %

Other Industrial


0.24 %

SUBTOTAL


49.76 %

Credit Default Swaps


19.45 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


2.40 %

REITs


1.11 %

Brokerage


1.06 %

Insurance


0.52 %

Other Finance


0.36 %

Banking


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


5.64 %

Utility



Electric


0.51 %

Other Utility


0.14 %

Natural Gas


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.68 %

SUBTOTAL


75.53 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.23 %

Energy


2.00 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.26 %

Basic


0.94 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.83 %

Communications - Media


0.62 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.32 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.23 %

Technology


0.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.21 %

Services


0.19 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.18 %

Other Industrial


0.10 %

Capital Goods


0.09 %

Transportation - Railroads


0.04 %

Transportation - Services


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


9.50 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


6.29 %

Finance


1.14 %

Insurance


1.12 %

REITs


0.19 %

Brokerage


0.12 %

SUBTOTAL


8.86 %

Utility



Electric


0.59 %

SUBTOTAL


0.59 %

SUBTOTAL


18.95 %

Interest Rate Futures


9.86 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


1.10 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.78 %

Energy


0.68 %

Capital Goods


0.36 %

Technology


0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.13 %

Communications - Media


0.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.04 %

Services


0.04 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.63 %

Utility



Electric


0.36 %

SUBTOTAL


0.36 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.14 %

Other Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


0.16 %

SUBTOTAL


5.15 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.31 %

SUBTOTAL


4.31 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


2.85 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.35 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.30 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.27 %

SUBTOTAL


3.77 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Communications - Telecommunications


0.72 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.55 %

Technology


0.54 %

Energy


0.38 %

Capital Goods


0.32 %

Communications - Media


0.24 %

Other Industrial


0.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


3.14 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.17 %

Finance


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Utility



Electric


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


3.52 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


2.28 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.27 %

SUBTOTAL


2.55 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


1.35 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.49 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


1.87 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities


1.68 %

Total Return Swaps


1.09 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.81 %

SUBTOTAL


0.81 %

Common Stocks


0.49 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.41 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.21 %

EM Government Agencies


0.12 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.10 %

SUBTOTAL


0.10 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

Other ABS - Floating Rate


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.09 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


-0.12 %

SUBTOTAL


-0.12 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.80 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.95 %

Cash


0.80 %

SUBTOTAL


1.75 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-9.80 %

Swap Offsets


-21.54 %

SUBTOTAL


-31.34 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


71.05 %

United Kingdom


3.98 %

France


2.29 %

Germany


2.14 %

Canada


1.84 %

Spain


1.33 %

Luxembourg


1.30 %

Brazil


1.24 %

Mexico


1.06 %

Italy


0.98 %

Colombia


0.97 %

India


0.81 %

Australia


0.80 %

Dominican Republic


0.64 %

Macau


0.59 %

Nigeria


0.57 %

China


0.56 %

Switzerland


0.54 %

Hong Kong


0.53 %

Israel


0.49 %

Netherlands


0.47 %

South Africa


0.34 %

Angola


0.32 %

Finland


0.32 %

Kazakhstan


0.30 %

Turkey


0.30 %

Peru


0.29 %

Norway


0.26 %

Ireland


0.24 %

El Salvador


0.20 %

Indonesia


0.20 %

Ukraine


0.19 %

Japan


0.18 %

Zambia


0.18 %

Egypt


0.16 %

Slovenia


0.16 %

Argentina


0.15 %

Guatemala


0.15 %

Chile


0.14 %

Czech Republic


0.12 %

Sweden


0.11 %

Venezuela


0.11 %

South Korea


0.10 %

Jamaica


0.07 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.06 %

Ghana


0.05 %

Senegal


0.05 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Panama


0.04 %

Trinidad and Tobago


0.02 %

Ecuador


0.01 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


0.96 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.12 %

Canadian Dollar


0.19 %

Pound Sterling


0.06 %

Japanese Yen


0.01 %

South Korean Won


0.01 %

Norwegian Krone


0.01 %

South African Rand


0.01 %

Swiss Franc


-0.01 %

Czech Koruna


-0.01 %

Peruvian Sol


-0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar


-0.01 %

Colombian Peso


-0.14 %

Euro


-0.23 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


1.63 %

AA


0.60 %

A


2.70 %

BBB


18.78 %

BB


41.88 %

B


22.45 %

CCC


6.39 %

CC


0.22 %

C


0.11 %

D


0.01 %

Not Rated


3.26 %

Short Term Investments


0.95 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.80 %

N/A


1.82 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


4.18 %

1 To 5 Years


54.95 %

5 To 10 Years


33.48 %

10 To 20 Years


3.47 %

20 To 30 Years


2.26 %

More than 30 Years


1.17 %

Other


0.49 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.72 %

Average Bond Price:


91.61

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:*


21.93 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


21.93 %

Average Maturity:


    6.31 Years

Effective Duration:


    3.85 Years

Total Net Assets:


$930.02 Million

Net Asset Value:


$10.79

Total Number of Holdings:


1,384

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

