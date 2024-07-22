NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. NYSE: AWF (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2024.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.07 %
2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.65 %
3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.62 %
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.60 %
5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.53 %
6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.079%, 04/15/35
0.52 %
7) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.74%, 01/15/35
0.43 %
8) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28
0.42 %
9) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29
0.39 %
10) Balboa Bay Loan Funding 13.255%, 04/20/34
0.38 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
7.24 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.84 %
Communications - Media
6.83 %
Capital Goods
4.25 %
Basic
3.83 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.05 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.86 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.74 %
Services
2.51 %
Communications - Telecommunications
2.49 %
Technology
2.02 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
1.67 %
Transportation - Services
1.16 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.83 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.46 %
Other Industrial
0.35 %
SUBTOTAL
49.13 %
Credit Default Swaps
14.64 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.00 %
REITs
1.27 %
Insurance
1.00 %
Brokerage
0.88 %
Other Finance
0.66 %
Banking
0.35 %
SUBTOTAL
6.16 %
Utility
Electric
0.50 %
Natural Gas
0.06 %
SUBTOTAL
0.56 %
SUBTOTAL
70.49 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Industrial
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.15 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.32 %
Energy
1.32 %
Communications - Media
1.03 %
Basic
0.95 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.86 %
Capital Goods
0.63 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.33 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.26 %
Transportation - Services
0.24 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.09 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.09 %
Technology
0.08 %
Other Industrial
0.07 %
Transportation - Railroads
0.04 %
Services
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
9.49 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
6.39 %
Insurance
1.20 %
Finance
0.65 %
REITs
0.20 %
Brokerage
0.16 %
SUBTOTAL
8.60 %
Utility
Electric
1.24 %
Other Utility
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
1.29 %
SUBTOTAL
19.38 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.56 %
Energy
1.05 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.93 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.73 %
Communications - Media
0.20 %
Capital Goods
0.18 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.18 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.13 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.05 %
Transportation - Services
0.05 %
Services
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
5.10 %
Utility
Electric
0.38 %
Other Utility
0.07 %
SUBTOTAL
0.45 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.12 %
Other Finance
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
0.14 %
SUBTOTAL
5.69 %
Interest Rate Futures
4.00 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
3.63 %
SUBTOTAL
3.63 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.54 %
Communications - Media
0.44 %
Technology
0.43 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.37 %
Energy
0.36 %
Capital Goods
0.22 %
Other Industrial
0.19 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.05 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.03 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
2.65 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.33 %
Finance
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
0.35 %
Utility
Electric
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
3.18 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
2.26 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.32 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.29 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.23 %
SUBTOTAL
3.10 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
2.27 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.27 %
SUBTOTAL
2.54 %
U.S. Govt & Agency Securities
1.65 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
1.26 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.38 %
SUBTOTAL
1.64 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.03 %
SUBTOTAL
1.03 %
EM Government Agencies
0.48 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.41 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Floating Rate
0.30 %
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.41 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.24 %
Common Stocks
0.12 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.10 %
SUBTOTAL
0.10 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
0.05 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.89 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.79 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
1.35 %
SUBTOTAL
3.14 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-4.00 %
Swap Offsets
-16.39 %
SUBTOTAL
-20.39 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
66.99 %
United Kingdom
4.24 %
France
2.60 %
Canada
2.01 %
Germany
1.88 %
Spain
1.77 %
Brazil
1.35 %
Mexico
1.34 %
Luxembourg
1.25 %
Colombia
1.22 %
Australia
0.99 %
Italy
0.97 %
India
0.94 %
Israel
0.70 %
Chile
0.68 %
Dominican Republic
0.65 %
China
0.56 %
Macau
0.56 %
Switzerland
0.54 %
Hong Kong
0.53 %
Nigeria
0.53 %
Peru
0.53 %
Ireland
0.44 %
South Africa
0.43 %
Netherlands
0.41 %
Puerto Rico
0.39 %
Kazakhstan
0.36 %
Angola
0.32 %
Finland
0.32 %
Turkey
0.32 %
Zambia
0.26 %
El Salvador
0.25 %
Norway
0.25 %
Indonesia
0.24 %
Egypt
0.23 %
Slovenia
0.21 %
Ukraine
0.21 %
Japan
0.18 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.17 %
Panama
0.14 %
Argentina
0.10 %
Sweden
0.10 %
Guatemala
0.08 %
Malaysia
0.08 %
Venezuela
0.06 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.05 %
United Republic of Tanzania
0.05 %
Czech Republic
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Morocco
0.04 %
Romania
0.04 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
1.36 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.16 %
Canadian Dollar
0.20 %
Pound Sterling
0.10 %
Brazilian Real
0.01 %
Indonesian Rupiah
0.01 %
Norwegian Krone
0.01 %
Australian Dollar
-0.01 %
Czech Koruna
-0.01 %
New Zealand Dollar
-0.01 %
Polish Zloty
-0.01 %
Singapore Dollar
-0.01 %
Colombian Peso
-0.13 %
Euro
-0.31 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
1.62 %
AA
0.33 %
A
3.23 %
BBB
18.56 %
BB
41.64 %
B
20.51 %
CCC
8.14 %
CC
0.39 %
C
0.07 %
D
0.09 %
Not Rated
2.66 %
Short Term Investments
1.35 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.90 %
N/A
2.31 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
6.29 %
1 To 5 Years
59.34 %
5 To 10 Years
28.70 %
10 To 20 Years
3.23 %
20 To 30 Years
1.08 %
More than 30 Years
1.24 %
Other
0.12 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.48 %
Average Bond Price:
94.25
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
16.76 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
16.76 %
Average Maturity:
5.46 Years
Effective Duration:
3.29 Years
Total Net Assets:
$956.89 Million
Net Asset Value:
$11.10
Total Number of Holdings:
1,312
Portfolio Turnover:
45.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
