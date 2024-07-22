NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. NYSE: AWF (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of June 30, 2024.




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.07 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.65 %

3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.62 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.60 %

5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28


0.53 %

6) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.079%, 04/15/35


0.52 %

7) Palmer Square CLO Ltd. 11.74%, 01/15/35


0.43 %

8) Allied Universal Holdco/Allied Universal Finance Corp. 4.625%, 06/01/28


0.42 %

9) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29


0.39 %

10) Balboa Bay Loan Funding 13.255%, 04/20/34


0.38 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy


7.24 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.84 %

Communications - Media


6.83 %

Capital Goods


4.25 %

Basic


3.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.86 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.74 %

Services


2.51 %

Communications - Telecommunications


2.49 %

Technology


2.02 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


1.67 %

Transportation - Services


1.16 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.46 %

Other Industrial


0.35 %

SUBTOTAL


49.13 %

Credit Default Swaps


14.64 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


2.00 %

REITs


1.27 %

Insurance


1.00 %

Brokerage


0.88 %

Other Finance


0.66 %

Banking


0.35 %

SUBTOTAL


6.16 %

Utility



Electric


0.50 %

Natural Gas


0.06 %

SUBTOTAL


0.56 %

SUBTOTAL


70.49 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.15 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.32 %

Energy


1.32 %

Communications - Media


1.03 %

Basic


0.95 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.86 %

Capital Goods


0.63 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.33 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.26 %

Transportation - Services


0.24 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.09 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.09 %

Technology


0.08 %

Other Industrial


0.07 %

Transportation - Railroads


0.04 %

Services


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


9.49 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


6.39 %

Insurance


1.20 %

Finance


0.65 %

REITs


0.20 %

Brokerage


0.16 %

SUBTOTAL


8.60 %

Utility



Electric


1.24 %

Other Utility


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


1.29 %

SUBTOTAL


19.38 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.56 %

Energy


1.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.93 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.73 %

Communications - Media


0.20 %

Capital Goods


0.18 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.18 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.05 %

Transportation - Services


0.05 %

Services


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


5.10 %

Utility



Electric


0.38 %

Other Utility


0.07 %

SUBTOTAL


0.45 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.12 %

Other Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


0.14 %

SUBTOTAL


5.69 %

Interest Rate Futures


4.00 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


3.63 %

SUBTOTAL


3.63 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.54 %

Communications - Media


0.44 %

Technology


0.43 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.37 %

Energy


0.36 %

Capital Goods


0.22 %

Other Industrial


0.19 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.05 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.03 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


2.65 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.33 %

Finance


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


0.35 %

Utility



Electric


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


3.18 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


2.26 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.32 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.29 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.23 %

SUBTOTAL


3.10 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


2.27 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.27 %

SUBTOTAL


2.54 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities


1.65 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


1.26 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.38 %

SUBTOTAL


1.64 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


1.03 %

SUBTOTAL


1.03 %

EM Government Agencies


0.48 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.41 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Floating Rate


0.30 %

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.41 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.24 %

Common Stocks


0.12 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.10 %

SUBTOTAL


0.10 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


0.05 %

SUBTOTAL


0.05 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.89 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash


1.79 %

Funds and Investment Trusts


1.35 %

SUBTOTAL


3.14 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-4.00 %

Swap Offsets


-16.39 %

SUBTOTAL


-20.39 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


66.99 %

United Kingdom


4.24 %

France


2.60 %

Canada


2.01 %

Germany


1.88 %

Spain


1.77 %

Brazil


1.35 %

Mexico


1.34 %

Luxembourg


1.25 %

Colombia


1.22 %

Australia


0.99 %

Italy


0.97 %

India


0.94 %

Israel


0.70 %

Chile


0.68 %

Dominican Republic


0.65 %

China


0.56 %

Macau


0.56 %

Switzerland


0.54 %

Hong Kong


0.53 %

Nigeria


0.53 %

Peru


0.53 %

Ireland


0.44 %

South Africa


0.43 %

Netherlands


0.41 %

Puerto Rico


0.39 %

Kazakhstan


0.36 %

Angola


0.32 %

Finland


0.32 %

Turkey


0.32 %

Zambia


0.26 %

El Salvador


0.25 %

Norway


0.25 %

Indonesia


0.24 %

Egypt


0.23 %

Slovenia


0.21 %

Ukraine


0.21 %

Japan


0.18 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.17 %

Panama


0.14 %

Argentina


0.10 %

Sweden


0.10 %

Guatemala


0.08 %

Malaysia


0.08 %

Venezuela


0.06 %

Trinidad and Tobago


0.05 %

United Republic of Tanzania


0.05 %

Czech Republic


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Morocco


0.04 %

Romania


0.04 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


1.36 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.16 %

Canadian Dollar


0.20 %

Pound Sterling


0.10 %

Brazilian Real


0.01 %

Indonesian Rupiah


0.01 %

Norwegian Krone


0.01 %

Australian Dollar


-0.01 %

Czech Koruna


-0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar


-0.01 %

Polish Zloty


-0.01 %

Singapore Dollar


-0.01 %

Colombian Peso


-0.13 %

Euro


-0.31 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


1.62 %

AA


0.33 %

A


3.23 %

BBB


18.56 %

BB


41.64 %

B


20.51 %

CCC


8.14 %

CC


0.39 %

C


0.07 %

D


0.09 %

Not Rated


2.66 %

Short Term Investments


1.35 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.90 %

N/A


2.31 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


6.29 %

1 To 5 Years


59.34 %

5 To 10 Years


28.70 %

10 To 20 Years


3.23 %

20 To 30 Years


1.08 %

More than 30 Years


1.24 %

Other


0.12 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.48 %

Average Bond Price:


94.25

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:*


16.76 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


16.76 %

Average Maturity:


    5.46 Years

Effective Duration:


    3.29 Years

Total Net Assets:


$956.89 Million

Net Asset Value:


$11.10

Total Number of Holdings:


1,312

Portfolio Turnover:


45.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-302203161.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds