AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income and secondarily capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily (and without limit) in corporate debt securities from United States (US) and non-US issuers, as well as government bonds from both developing and developed countries. It also invests in debt securities denominated in United States dollars or non-US currencies. The Fundâs portfolio consists of non-investment grade, collateralized mortgage obligations, governments treasuries, commercial mortgage-backed securities, bank loans, whole loan trusts, common stocks, and governments sovereign agencies. The Fund invests in various sectors, which include energy, services, technology, transportation-airlines, transportation-services, banking, brokerage, insurance, real estate investment trusts, utility, natural gas, and others. AllianceBernstein L.P. is the adviser of the Fund.

