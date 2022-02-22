Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWF   US01879R1068

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND

(AWF)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

02/22/2022 | 04:07pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

3/3/2022

3/4/2022

3/18/2022

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

3/3/2022

3/4/2022

3/18/2022

$0.05326 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301487895.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


© PRNewswire 2022
