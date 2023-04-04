Advanced search
    AWF   US01879R1068

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND

(AWF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
9.660 USD   -1.63%
04:07pAllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
04:07pAlliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
02/24Alliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. reports third quarter earnings
PR
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

04/04/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

               

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

04/13/2023

04/14/2023

04/28/2023

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

04/13/2023

04/14/2023

04/28/2023

$0.03266 per share of investment income





 

The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301789901.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


© PRNewswire 2023
