NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
07/06/2023
07/07/2023
07/21/2023
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
07/06/2023
07/07/2023
07/21/2023
$0.03266 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301864851.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds