NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

07/06/2023

07/07/2023

07/21/2023

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

07/06/2023

07/07/2023

07/21/2023

$0.03266 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

