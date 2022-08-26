Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWF   US01879R1068

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND

(AWF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-26 pm EDT
10.30 USD   -1.53%
04:07pAlliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. reports first quarter earnings
PR
08/23AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
08/23Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

08/26/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2022 were $903,758,607 as compared with $1,036,685,870 on  March 31, 2022 and $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.48 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021





Total Net Assets

$903,758,607

$1,036,685,870

$1,128,170,999

NAV Per Share

$10.48

$12.02

$13.08

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,144,937 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(130,128,069) or $(1.51) per share for the same period.


First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2022

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2022

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2021





Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$14,144,937

$15,242,349

$12,600,304

Per Share

$0.16

$0.18

$0.15

Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Loss

$(130,128,069)

$(68,969,183)

$30,242,167

Per Share

$(1.51)

$(0.80)

$0.35

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc--reports-first-quarter-earnings-301613170.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND
04:07pAlliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. reports first quarter earnings
PR
08/23AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
08/23Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
08/23AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution, Payable on Sept..
CI
07/26AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
07/26Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
06/27AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
06/27Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
06/27AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Distribution, Payable on July 22, 2..
CI
06/03AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
More news