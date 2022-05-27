Log in
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

05/27/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2022 were $1,036,685,870 as compared with $1,107,356,837 on  December 31, 2021 and $1,102,272,659 on March 31, 2021. On March 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $12.02 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021





Total Net Assets

$1,036,685,870

$1,107,356,837

$1,102,272,659

NAV Per Share

$12.02

$12.84

$12.78

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022, total net investment income was $15,242,349 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(68,969,183) or $(0.80) per share for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2022

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2021

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2021





Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$15,242,349

$11,229,751

$13,402,171

Per Share

$0.18

$0.13

$0.15





Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Loss

$(68,969,183)

$(6,488,352)

$(14,658,896)

Per Share

$(0.80)

$(0.08)

$(0.17)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301556870.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.


