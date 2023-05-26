Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWF   US01879R1068

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND

(AWF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-26 pm EDT
9.490 USD   +0.42%
04:07pAlliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. reports fourth quarter earnings
PR
05/23AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
05/23Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS

05/26/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2023 were $910,948,934 as compared with $894,747,987 on  December 31, 2022 and $1,036,685,870 on March 31, 2022. On March 31, 2023, the net asset value per share was $10.56 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022





Total Net Assets

$910,948,934

$894,747,987

$1,036,685,870

NAV Per Share

$10.56

$10.38

$12.02

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

 

For the period January 1, 2023 through March 31, 2023, total net investment income was $15,351,951 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $12,145,084 or $0.13 per share for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2023

 

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2022

 

Fourth Quarter

      Ended

March 31, 2022

 





Total Net Investment

  Income                                         

$ 15,351,951

$15,507,694

 

$15,242,349

 

Per Share

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18





Total Net Realized/

  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$ 12,145,084

$38,043,228

$(68,969,183)

Per Share

$0.13

$0.44

$(0.80)

 

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301835990.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
