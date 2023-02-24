Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWF   US01879R1068

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND

(AWF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-24 pm EST
10.00 USD   -0.30%
02/21AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
02/21Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
01/24AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

02/24/2023 | 04:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on December 31, 2022 were $894,747,987 as compared with $872,213,880 on  September 30, 2022 and $1,107,356,837 on December 31, 2021. On December 31, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.38 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding. 


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021





Total Net Assets

$894,747,987

$872,213,880

$1,107,356,837

NAV Per Share

$10.38

$10.12

$12.84

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period October 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022, total net investment income was $15,507,694 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $38,043,228 or $0.44 per share for the same period.


Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2022

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2022

Third Quarter

      Ended

December 31, 2021





Total Net Investment Income                                         

$15,507,694

$14,430,202

$11,229,751

Per Share

$0.18

$0.17

$0.13

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$38,043,228

$(29,030,797)

$(6,488,352)

Per Share

$0.44

$(0.33)

$(0.08)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-third-quarter-earnings-301755789.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND
02/21AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
02/21Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
01/24AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
01/24Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
2022AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
2022Alliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. monthly and special distributions
PR
2022AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Income Distribution, P..
CI
2022AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. One-Time Special Income Distribution, P..
CI
2022AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year En..
CI
2022Alliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. reports second quarter earnings
PR
More news