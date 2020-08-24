Log in
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds : Announce Distribution Rates

08/24/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

09/03/2020

09/04/2020

09/18/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

09/03/2020

09/04/2020

09/18/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income





The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301117240.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


© PRNewswire 2020
