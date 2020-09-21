Log in
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds : Announce Distribution Rates

09/21/2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

10/01/2020

10/02/2020

10/16/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

10/01/2020

10/02/2020

10/16/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income
















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.




View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301134914.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


© PRNewswire 2020
