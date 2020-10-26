Log in
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds : Announce Distribution Rates

10/26/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:                                                               






FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

11/05/2020

11/06/2020

11/20/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

11/05/2020

11/06/2020

11/20/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income




















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.










 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301159887.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

© PRNewswire 2020

