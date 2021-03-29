Log in
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND

(AWF)
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds : Announce Distribution Rates

03/29/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

04/08/2021

04/09/2021

04/23/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income





AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

04/08/2021

04/09/2021

04/23/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income





The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-closed-end-funds-announce-distribution-rates-301257823.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds


© PRNewswire 2021
