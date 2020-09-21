Log in
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

09/21/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of August 31, 2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


2.45%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

1.77%

3) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


1.55%

4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.73%

5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.70%

6) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.63%

7) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 

0.56%

8) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24 

0.50%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 


0.44%

10) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 0.355%, 1/25/37 

0.39%




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Credit Default Swaps


29.40%

SUBTOTAL


29.40%

Industrial



Energy


3.50%

Communications - Media


3.31%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


3.22%

Basic


2.85%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.77%

Capital Goods


2.46%

Services


2.17%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


2.13%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


1.38%

Technology


1.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.95%

Transportation - Services


0.54%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.32%

Other Industrial


0.29%

SUBTOTAL


29.28%

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.42%

Finance


0.91%

REITS


0.77%

Insurance


0.71%

Brokerage


0.49%

Other Finance


0.45%

SUBTOTAL


5.75%

Utility



Electric


0.59%

SUBTOTAL


0.59%

SUBTOTAL


65.02%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


5.34%

Insurance


1.98%

Finance


0.54%

REITS


0.44%

Brokerage


0.14%

Other Finance


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


8.46%

Industrial



Energy


1.50%

Basic


1.00%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.97%

Technology


0.73%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.62%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.53%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.43%

Transportation - Airlines


0.36%

Communications - Media


0.35%

Transportation - Services


0.33%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.29%

Services


0.27%

Other Industrial


0.18%

Capital Goods


0.18%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


7.80%

Utility



Electric


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


16.32%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


10.27%

Credit Default Swaps


0.46%

SUBTOTAL


10.73%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


8.34%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.66%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.56%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.53%

SUBTOTAL


10.09%

Global Governments


7.85%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


4.65%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.50%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


6.24%

Interest Rate Futures


6.16%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.13%

Technology


0.84%

Capital Goods


0.55%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.53%

Services


0.51%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.25%

Energy


0.20%

Communications - Media


0.16%

Other Industrial


0.13%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.08%

Basic


0.05%

Transportation - Airlines


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


4.73%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.13%

Finance


0.12%

SUBTOTAL


0.25%

Utility



Electric


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


5.17%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.09%

Energy


0.70%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.48%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.41%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.28%

Capital Goods


0.14%

Communications - Media


0.08%

Transportation - Services


0.05%

SUBTOTAL


3.23%

Utility



Electric


0.39%

SUBTOTAL


0.39%

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.05%

Insurance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


3.68%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


1.79%

Total Return Swaps


1.38%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


1.31%

SUBTOTAL


1.31%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


1.14%

SUBTOTAL


1.14%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.51%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.28%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


1.07%

Common Stocks


0.98%

Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.52%

SUBTOTAL


0.52%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.37%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.24%

Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions


0.13%

Industrial


0.09%

Utility


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.23%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.05%

SUBTOTAL


0.05%

Warrants


0.02%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds


0.01%

Options Purchased - Puts



Swaptions


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.01%

Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.12%

Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


1.08%

Cash


0.87%

Commercial Paper


0.26%

Foreign Currency


-0.02%

SUBTOTAL


2.19%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-6.21%

Swaps Offsets


-36.25%

SUBTOTAL


-42.46%

Total


100.00%




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


65.23%

Brazil


4.49%

United Kingdom


2.52%

Mexico


1.62%

Canada


1.61%

Egypt


1.32%

France


1.22%

Netherlands


1.20%

Colombia


1.15%

Argentina


1.14%

Dominican Republic


0.99%

Cayman Islands


0.96%

Italy


0.92%

Switzerland


0.88%

Luxembourg


0.85%

Ukraine


0.82%

Indonesia


0.80%

Russia


0.71%

Spain


0.70%

Bahrain


0.66%

Nigeria


0.57%

Ireland


0.55%

Ivory Coast


0.52%

Kenya


0.48%

Oman


0.46%

South Africa


0.43%

Finland


0.39%

Angola


0.38%

United Arab Emirates


0.37%

Sweden


0.35%

Bermuda


0.35%

Gabon


0.34%

El Salvador


0.31%

Germany


0.30%

Costa Rica


0.29%

Macau


0.29%

Honduras


0.29%

Ecuador


0.28%

Ghana


0.28%

Denmark


0.27%

Senegal


0.27%

Zambia


0.26%

Mongolia


0.25%

Israel


0.22%

Hong Kong


0.20%

Chile


0.18%

Norway


0.16%

Turkey


0.16%

Australia


0.15%

Jamaica


0.14%

Peru


0.11%

China


0.08%

Sri Lanka


0.08%

Kazakhstan


0.07%

Guatemala


0.06%

Jordan


0.06%

Iraq


0.06%

Venezuela


0.05%

Morocco


0.05%

Kuwait


0.04%

Lebanon


0.04%

Pakistan


0.02%

Total Investments


100.00%




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


98.82%

Japanese Yen


0.71%

Indian Rupee


0.31%

Egypt Pound


0.26%

Indonesian Rupiah


0.25%

Russian Rubles


0.19%

Brazilian Real


0.16%

Nigerian Naira


0.09%

Argentine Peso


0.05%

Mexican Peso


0.05%

Great British Pound


0.03%

Colombian Peso


0.02%

Malaysian Ringgit


0.01%

Norwegian Krone


0.01%

Polish Zloty


0.01%

Swiss Franc


-0.01%

Chilean Peso


-0.01%

South African Rand


-0.01%

Canadian Dollar


-0.11%

Euro


-0.83%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


6.27%

AA


1.41%

A


1.97%

BBB


22.62%

BB


26.79%

B


21.64%

CCC


7.44%

CC


1.58%

C


0.10%

D


0.27%

Not Rated


5.48%

Short Term Investments


1.34%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.12%

N/A


3.21%

Total


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


8.58%

1 to 5 years


55.98%

5 to 10 years


24.44%

10 to 20 years


6.09%

20 to 30 years


3.50%

More Than 30 years


0.40%

Other


1.01%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.68%

Average Bond Price:


102.3

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


44.88%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


44.88%

Average Maturity:


5.48  Years

Effective Duration:


4.45  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,065.02 Million

Net Asset Value:


$12.35

Number of Holdings:


1522

Portfolio Turnover:


32%




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.










The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301134924.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
