AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund : AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
2.45%
2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21
1.77%
3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.55%
4) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48
0.73%
5) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29
0.70%
6) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.63%
7) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
0.56%
8) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/22 - 9/01/24
0.50%
9) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.44%
10) Wachovia Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-ALT1, Class A2 0.355%, 1/25/37
0.39%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Credit Default Swaps
29.40%
SUBTOTAL
29.40%
Industrial
Energy
3.50%
Communications - Media
3.31%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
3.22%
Basic
2.85%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.77%
Capital Goods
2.46%
Services
2.17%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
2.13%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.05%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
1.38%
Technology
1.34%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.95%
Transportation - Services
0.54%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.32%
Other Industrial
0.29%
SUBTOTAL
29.28%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.42%
Finance
0.91%
REITS
0.77%
Insurance
0.71%
Brokerage
0.49%
Other Finance
0.45%
SUBTOTAL
5.75%
Utility
Electric
0.59%
SUBTOTAL
0.59%
SUBTOTAL
65.02%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
5.34%
Insurance
1.98%
Finance
0.54%
REITS
0.44%
Brokerage
0.14%
Other Finance
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
8.46%
Industrial
Energy
1.50%
Basic
1.00%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.97%
Technology
0.73%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.62%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.53%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.43%
Transportation - Airlines
0.36%
Communications - Media
0.35%
Transportation - Services
0.33%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.29%
Services
0.27%
Other Industrial
0.18%
Capital Goods
0.18%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
7.80%
Utility
Electric
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
16.32%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
10.27%
Credit Default Swaps
0.46%
SUBTOTAL
10.73%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
8.34%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.66%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.56%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.53%
SUBTOTAL
10.09%
Global Governments
7.85%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
4.65%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.50%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
6.24%
Interest Rate Futures
6.16%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.13%
Technology
0.84%
Capital Goods
0.55%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.53%
Services
0.51%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.25%
Energy
0.20%
Communications - Media
0.16%
Other Industrial
0.13%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.09%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.08%
Basic
0.05%
Transportation - Airlines
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
4.73%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.13%
Finance
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
0.25%
Utility
Electric
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
5.17%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.09%
Energy
0.70%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.48%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.41%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.28%
Capital Goods
0.14%
Communications - Media
0.08%
Transportation - Services
0.05%
SUBTOTAL
3.23%
Utility
Electric
0.39%
SUBTOTAL
0.39%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.05%
Insurance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
3.68%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
1.79%
Total Return Swaps
1.38%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
1.31%
SUBTOTAL
1.31%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.14%
SUBTOTAL
1.14%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.51%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.28%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.27%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
1.07%
Common Stocks
0.98%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.52%
SUBTOTAL
0.52%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.37%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.24%
Preferred Stocks
Financial Institutions
0.13%
Industrial
0.09%
Utility
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.05%
SUBTOTAL
0.05%
Warrants
0.02%
Local Governments - Regional Bonds
0.01%
Options Purchased - Puts
Swaptions
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
Whole Loan Trusts
Performing Asset
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.12%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
1.08%
Cash
0.87%
Commercial Paper
0.26%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
2.19%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-6.21%
Swaps Offsets
-36.25%
SUBTOTAL
-42.46%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
65.23%
Brazil
4.49%
United Kingdom
2.52%
Mexico
1.62%
Canada
1.61%
Egypt
1.32%
France
1.22%
Netherlands
1.20%
Colombia
1.15%
Argentina
1.14%
Dominican Republic
0.99%
Cayman Islands
0.96%
Italy
0.92%
Switzerland
0.88%
Luxembourg
0.85%
Ukraine
0.82%
Indonesia
0.80%
Russia
0.71%
Spain
0.70%
Bahrain
0.66%
Nigeria
0.57%
Ireland
0.55%
Ivory Coast
0.52%
Kenya
0.48%
Oman
0.46%
South Africa
0.43%
Finland
0.39%
Angola
0.38%
United Arab Emirates
0.37%
Sweden
0.35%
Bermuda
0.35%
Gabon
0.34%
El Salvador
0.31%
Germany
0.30%
Costa Rica
0.29%
Macau
0.29%
Honduras
0.29%
Ecuador
0.28%
Ghana
0.28%
Denmark
0.27%
Senegal
0.27%
Zambia
0.26%
Mongolia
0.25%
Israel
0.22%
Hong Kong
0.20%
Chile
0.18%
Norway
0.16%
Turkey
0.16%
Australia
0.15%
Jamaica
0.14%
Peru
0.11%
China
0.08%
Sri Lanka
0.08%
Kazakhstan
0.07%
Guatemala
0.06%
Jordan
0.06%
Iraq
0.06%
Venezuela
0.05%
Morocco
0.05%
Kuwait
0.04%
Lebanon
0.04%
Pakistan
0.02%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
98.82%
Japanese Yen
0.71%
Indian Rupee
0.31%
Egypt Pound
0.26%
Indonesian Rupiah
0.25%
Russian Rubles
0.19%
Brazilian Real
0.16%
Nigerian Naira
0.09%
Argentine Peso
0.05%
Mexican Peso
0.05%
Great British Pound
0.03%
Colombian Peso
0.02%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
0.01%
Polish Zloty
0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
Chilean Peso
-0.01%
South African Rand
-0.01%
Canadian Dollar
-0.11%
Euro
-0.83%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
6.27%
AA
1.41%
A
1.97%
BBB
22.62%
BB
26.79%
B
21.64%
CCC
7.44%
CC
1.58%
C
0.10%
D
0.27%
Not Rated
5.48%
Short Term Investments
1.34%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.12%
N/A
3.21%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
8.58%
1 to 5 years
55.98%
5 to 10 years
24.44%
10 to 20 years
6.09%
20 to 30 years
3.50%
More Than 30 years
0.40%
Other
1.01%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.68%
Average Bond Price:
102.3
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
44.88%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
44.88%
Average Maturity:
5.48 Years
Effective Duration:
4.45 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,065.02 Million
Net Asset Value:
$12.35
Number of Holdings:
1522
Portfolio Turnover:
32%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.