AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.40 %
2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.67 %
3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
0.65 %
4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.65 %
5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.64 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.57 %
7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.53 %
8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.52 %
9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.248%, 04/15/35
0.51 %
10) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27
0.49 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.48 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.93 %
Energy
4.12 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
3.90 %
Capital Goods
3.51 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.50 %
Services
3.44 %
Basic
3.39 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.86 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.83 %
Technology
2.50 %
Transportation - Services
1.15 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.79 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.67 %
Other Industrial
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
50.36 %
Credit Default Swaps
17.12 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.00 %
REITs
1.01 %
Brokerage
0.84 %
Banking
0.67 %
Other Finance
0.65 %
Insurance
0.58 %
SUBTOTAL
5.75 %
Utility
Electric
0.56 %
Natural Gas
0.16 %
Other Utility
0.15 %
SUBTOTAL
0.87 %
SUBTOTAL
74.10 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
5.00 %
Insurance
1.16 %
Finance
0.77 %
REITs
0.24 %
Brokerage
0.13 %
SUBTOTAL
7.30 %
Industrial
Energy
1.40 %
Basic
1.08 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.87 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.87 %
Communications - Media
0.64 %
Technology
0.51 %
Capital Goods
0.34 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.32 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.22 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.21 %
Other Industrial
0.19 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.14 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11 %
Services
0.05 %
Transportation - Railroads
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
7.01 %
Utility
Electric
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
0.21 %
SUBTOTAL
14.52 %
Interest Rate Futures
11.01 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.07 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.91 %
Energy
0.72 %
Capital Goods
0.34 %
Technology
0.20 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.08 %
Services
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.72 %
Utility
Electric
0.25 %
SUBTOTAL
0.25 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.03 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.06 %
SUBTOTAL
5.03 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.80 %
Technology
0.80 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.71 %
Capital Goods
0.56 %
Energy
0.46 %
Other Industrial
0.32 %
Communications - Media
0.22 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.14 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11 %
Services
0.08 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.05 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
4.29 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.17 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Utility
Electric
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
4.68 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.68 %
SUBTOTAL
4.68 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
3.56 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.40 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.33 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.31 %
SUBTOTAL
4.60 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
3.48 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.60 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
4.11 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
2.44 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
2.72 %
Global Governments
2.69 %
Total Return Swaps
1.09 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.85 %
SUBTOTAL
0.85 %
Common Stocks
0.77 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.46 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.11 %
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.18 %
SUBTOTAL
0.18 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.17 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
0.02 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.18 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.97 %
Cash
0.83 %
SUBTOTAL
1.80 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-11.04 %
Swap Offsets
-21.45 %
SUBTOTAL
-32.49 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
70.44 %
United Kingdom
4.58 %
France
2.22 %
Luxembourg
1.95 %
Germany
1.84 %
Canada
1.70 %
Brazil
1.41 %
Italy
1.23 %
Mexico
1.13 %
Spain
1.02 %
Dominican Republic
0.65 %
India
0.65 %
Macau
0.62 %
Colombia
0.61 %
Australia
0.59 %
Hong Kong
0.59 %
Switzerland
0.55 %
Nigeria
0.51 %
Israel
0.50 %
Netherlands
0.48 %
China
0.45 %
Finland
0.42 %
Ireland
0.39 %
Angola
0.34 %
Peru
0.34 %
Sweden
0.31 %
Slovenia
0.29 %
South Africa
0.27 %
Norway
0.26 %
Gabon
0.23 %
Indonesia
0.20 %
Egypt
0.18 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.18 %
Argentina
0.17 %
El Salvador
0.15 %
Japan
0.15 %
Kazakhstan
0.15 %
Zambia
0.15 %
Ukraine
0.14 %
Turkey
0.13 %
Ecuador
0.12 %
Guatemala
0.10 %
Panama
0.09 %
South Korea
0.09 %
Venezuela
0.09 %
Ghana
0.07 %
Jamaica
0.06 %
Chile
0.05 %
Belgium
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Morocco
0.04 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
0.98 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.54 %
Norwegian Krone
0.02 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Chilean Peso
0.01 %
Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)
0.01 %
Pound Sterling
0.01 %
Swedish Krona
0.01 %
New Taiwan Dollar
0.01 %
Australian Dollar
-0.01 %
Brazilian Real
-0.01 %
Canadian Dollar
-0.01 %
Swiss Franc
-0.01 %
Polish Zloty
-0.01 %
Colombian Peso
-0.13 %
Euro
-0.44 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
4.85 %
AA
0.61 %
A
2.42 %
BBB
14.81 %
BB
39.82 %
B
26.74 %
CCC
6.76 %
CC
0.14 %
C
0.11 %
Not Rated
3.21 %
Short Term Investments
0.97 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.18 %
N/A
0.74 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.81 %
1 To 5 Years
47.78 %
5 To 10 Years
41.30 %
10 To 20 Years
3.55 %
20 To 30 Years
1.25 %
More than 30 Years
1.54 %
Other
0.77 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.46 %
Average Bond Price:
88.91
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
23.32 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
23.32 %
Average Maturity:
6.04 Years
Effective Duration:
4.14 Years
Total Net Assets:
$917.30 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.64
Total Number of Holdings:
1,580
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.