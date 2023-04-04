Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AWF   US01879R1068

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND

(AWF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-04 pm EDT
9.660 USD   -1.63%
04:07pAllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
04:07pAlliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
02/24Alliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. reports third quarter earnings
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

04/04/2023 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

 

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.40 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.67 %

3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28


0.65 %

4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.65 %

5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.64 %

6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.57 %

7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29


0.53 %

8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28


0.52 %

9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.248%, 04/15/35


0.51 %

10) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27


0.49 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


7.48 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.93 %

Energy


4.12 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


3.90 %

Capital Goods


3.51 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.50 %

Services


3.44 %

Basic


3.39 %

Communications - Telecommunications


3.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


2.86 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.83 %

Technology


2.50 %

Transportation - Services


1.15 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.79 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.67 %

Other Industrial


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


50.36 %

Credit Default Swaps


17.12 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


2.00 %

REITs


1.01 %

Brokerage


0.84 %

Banking


0.67 %

Other Finance


0.65 %

Insurance


0.58 %

SUBTOTAL


5.75 %

Utility



Electric


0.56 %

Natural Gas


0.16 %

Other Utility


0.15 %

SUBTOTAL


0.87 %

SUBTOTAL


74.10 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


5.00 %

Insurance


1.16 %

Finance


0.77 %

REITs


0.24 %

Brokerage


0.13 %

SUBTOTAL


7.30 %

Industrial



Energy


1.40 %

Basic


1.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.87 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.87 %

Communications - Media


0.64 %

Technology


0.51 %

Capital Goods


0.34 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.32 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.21 %

Other Industrial


0.19 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.11 %

Services


0.05 %

Transportation - Railroads


0.04 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


7.01 %

Utility



Electric


0.21 %

SUBTOTAL


0.21 %

SUBTOTAL


14.52 %

Interest Rate Futures


11.01 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


1.07 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.91 %

Energy


0.72 %

Capital Goods


0.34 %

Technology


0.20 %

Communications - Media


0.10 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.08 %

Services


0.04 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


4.72 %

Utility



Electric


0.25 %

SUBTOTAL


0.25 %

Financial Institutions



REITs


0.03 %

Finance


0.02 %

Other Finance


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.06 %

SUBTOTAL


5.03 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.80 %

Technology


0.80 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.71 %

Capital Goods


0.56 %

Energy


0.46 %

Other Industrial


0.32 %

Communications - Media


0.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.14 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.11 %

Services


0.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


4.29 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.17 %

Finance


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Utility



Electric


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


4.68 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.68 %

SUBTOTAL


4.68 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


3.56 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.40 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.33 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.31 %

SUBTOTAL


4.60 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


3.48 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.60 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


4.11 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


2.44 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.28 %

SUBTOTAL


2.72 %

Global Governments


2.69 %

Total Return Swaps


1.09 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.85 %

SUBTOTAL


0.85 %

Common Stocks


0.77 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.46 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.11 %

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

SUBTOTAL


0.19 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.18 %

SUBTOTAL


0.18 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.17 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


0.02 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-1.18 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.97 %

Cash


0.83 %

SUBTOTAL


1.80 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-11.04 %

Swap Offsets


-21.45 %

SUBTOTAL


-32.49 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


70.44 %

United Kingdom


4.58 %

France


2.22 %

Luxembourg


1.95 %

Germany


1.84 %

Canada


1.70 %

Brazil


1.41 %

Italy


1.23 %

Mexico


1.13 %

Spain


1.02 %

Dominican Republic


0.65 %

India


0.65 %

Macau


0.62 %

Colombia


0.61 %

Australia


0.59 %

Hong Kong


0.59 %

Switzerland


0.55 %

Nigeria


0.51 %

Israel


0.50 %

Netherlands


0.48 %

China


0.45 %

Finland


0.42 %

Ireland


0.39 %

Angola


0.34 %

Peru


0.34 %

Sweden


0.31 %

Slovenia


0.29 %

South Africa


0.27 %

Norway


0.26 %

Gabon


0.23 %

Indonesia


0.20 %

Egypt


0.18 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.18 %

Argentina


0.17 %

El Salvador


0.15 %

Japan


0.15 %

Kazakhstan


0.15 %

Zambia


0.15 %

Ukraine


0.14 %

Turkey


0.13 %

Ecuador


0.12 %

Guatemala


0.10 %

Panama


0.09 %

South Korea


0.09 %

Venezuela


0.09 %

Ghana


0.07 %

Jamaica


0.06 %

Chile


0.05 %

Belgium


0.04 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Morocco


0.04 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Czech Republic


0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


0.98 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.54 %

Norwegian Krone


0.02 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Chilean Peso


0.01 %

Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)


0.01 %

Pound Sterling


0.01 %

Swedish Krona


0.01 %

New Taiwan Dollar


0.01 %

Australian Dollar


-0.01 %

Brazilian Real


-0.01 %

Canadian Dollar


-0.01 %

Swiss Franc


-0.01 %

Polish Zloty


-0.01 %

Colombian Peso


-0.13 %

Euro


-0.44 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


4.85 %

AA


0.61 %

A


2.42 %

BBB


14.81 %

BB


39.82 %

B


26.74 %

CCC


6.76 %

CC


0.14 %

C


0.11 %

Not Rated


3.21 %

Short Term Investments


0.97 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-1.18 %

N/A


0.74 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


3.81 %

1 To 5 Years


47.78 %

5 To 10 Years


41.30 %

10 To 20 Years


3.55 %

20 To 30 Years


1.25 %

More than 30 Years


1.54 %

Other


0.77 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.46 %

Average Bond Price:


88.91

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:*


23.32 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


23.32 %

Average Maturity:


    6.04 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.14 Years

Total Net Assets:


$917.30 Million

Net Asset Value:


$10.64

Total Number of Holdings:


1,580

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit 

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

 

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301789969.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND
04:07pAllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
04:07pAlliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
02/24Alliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. reports third quarter earnings
PR
02/21AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
02/21Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
01/24AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE
PR
01/24Alliancebernstein closed-end funds announce distribution rates
PR
2022AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
PR
2022Alliancebernstein global high income fund, inc. monthly and special distributions
PR
2022AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. One-Time Special Income Distribution, P..
CI
More news
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer