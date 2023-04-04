AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2023.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.40 % 2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.67 % 3) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28

0.65 % 4) Dominican Repubic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27

0.65 % 5) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.64 % 6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28

0.57 % 7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29

0.53 % 8) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.52 % 9) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.248%, 04/15/35

0.51 % 10) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27

0.49 %





Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media

7.48 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

6.93 % Energy

4.12 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

3.90 % Capital Goods

3.51 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.50 % Services

3.44 % Basic

3.39 % Communications - Telecommunications

3.09 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

2.86 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

2.83 % Technology

2.50 % Transportation - Services

1.15 % Transportation - Airlines

0.79 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.67 % Other Industrial

0.20 % SUBTOTAL

50.36 % Credit Default Swaps

17.12 % Financial Institutions



Finance

2.00 % REITs

1.01 % Brokerage

0.84 % Banking

0.67 % Other Finance

0.65 % Insurance

0.58 % SUBTOTAL

5.75 % Utility



Electric

0.56 % Natural Gas

0.16 % Other Utility

0.15 % SUBTOTAL

0.87 % SUBTOTAL

74.10 % Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

5.00 % Insurance

1.16 % Finance

0.77 % REITs

0.24 % Brokerage

0.13 % SUBTOTAL

7.30 % Industrial



Energy

1.40 % Basic

1.08 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.87 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.87 % Communications - Media

0.64 % Technology

0.51 % Capital Goods

0.34 % Transportation - Airlines

0.32 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.21 % Other Industrial

0.19 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.14 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.11 % Services

0.05 % Transportation - Railroads

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

7.01 % Utility



Electric

0.21 % SUBTOTAL

0.21 % SUBTOTAL

14.52 % Interest Rate Futures

11.01 % Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic

1.24 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.07 % Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.91 % Energy

0.72 % Capital Goods

0.34 % Technology

0.20 % Communications - Media

0.10 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.08 % Services

0.04 % Transportation - Services

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

4.72 % Utility



Electric

0.25 % SUBTOTAL

0.25 % Financial Institutions



REITs

0.03 % Finance

0.02 % Other Finance

0.01 % SUBTOTAL

0.06 % SUBTOTAL

5.03 % Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.80 % Technology

0.80 % Communications - Telecommunications

0.71 % Capital Goods

0.56 % Energy

0.46 % Other Industrial

0.32 % Communications - Media

0.22 % Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.14 % Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.11 % Services

0.08 % Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.05 % Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.04 % SUBTOTAL

4.29 % Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.17 % Finance

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

0.20 % Utility



Electric

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % SUBTOTAL

4.68 % Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

4.68 % SUBTOTAL

4.68 % Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

3.56 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.40 % Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.33 % Agency Fixed Rate

0.31 % SUBTOTAL

4.60 % Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

3.48 % Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.60 % Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.03 % SUBTOTAL

4.11 % Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.44 % Credit Default Swaps

0.28 % SUBTOTAL

2.72 % Global Governments

2.69 % Total Return Swaps

1.09 % Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

0.85 % SUBTOTAL

0.85 % Common Stocks

0.77 % Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.46 % Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.11 % Autos - Fixed Rate

0.08 % SUBTOTAL

0.19 % Preferred Stocks



Industrials

0.18 % SUBTOTAL

0.18 % Inflation-Linked Securities

0.17 % Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments

0.02 % SUBTOTAL

0.02 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.18 % Cash & Cash Equivalents



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.97 % Cash

0.83 % SUBTOTAL

1.80 % Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

-11.04 % Swap Offsets

-21.45 % SUBTOTAL

-32.49 % TOTAL

100.00 %





Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

70.44 % United Kingdom

4.58 % France

2.22 % Luxembourg

1.95 % Germany

1.84 % Canada

1.70 % Brazil

1.41 % Italy

1.23 % Mexico

1.13 % Spain

1.02 % Dominican Republic

0.65 % India

0.65 % Macau

0.62 % Colombia

0.61 % Australia

0.59 % Hong Kong

0.59 % Switzerland

0.55 % Nigeria

0.51 % Israel

0.50 % Netherlands

0.48 % China

0.45 % Finland

0.42 % Ireland

0.39 % Angola

0.34 % Peru

0.34 % Sweden

0.31 % Slovenia

0.29 % South Africa

0.27 % Norway

0.26 % Gabon

0.23 % Indonesia

0.20 % Egypt

0.18 % Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.18 % Argentina

0.17 % El Salvador

0.15 % Japan

0.15 % Kazakhstan

0.15 % Zambia

0.15 % Ukraine

0.14 % Turkey

0.13 % Ecuador

0.12 % Guatemala

0.10 % Panama

0.09 % South Korea

0.09 % Venezuela

0.09 % Ghana

0.07 % Jamaica

0.06 % Chile

0.05 % Belgium

0.04 % Kuwait

0.04 % Morocco

0.04 % Cayman Islands

0.02 % Czech Republic

0.02 % Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 % Cash & Cash Equivalents

0.98 % Total Investments

100.00 %





Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % US Dollar

100.54 % Norwegian Krone

0.02 % Argentine Peso

0.01 % Chilean Peso

0.01 % Chinese Yuan Renminbi (Offshore)

0.01 % Pound Sterling

0.01 % Swedish Krona

0.01 % New Taiwan Dollar

0.01 % Australian Dollar

-0.01 % Brazilian Real

-0.01 % Canadian Dollar

-0.01 % Swiss Franc

-0.01 % Polish Zloty

-0.01 % Colombian Peso

-0.13 % Euro

-0.44 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

4.85 % AA

0.61 % A

2.42 % BBB

14.81 % BB

39.82 % B

26.74 % CCC

6.76 % CC

0.14 % C

0.11 % Not Rated

3.21 % Short Term Investments

0.97 % Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-1.18 % N/A

0.74 % Total

100.00 %





Bonds by Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 Year

3.81 % 1 To 5 Years

47.78 % 5 To 10 Years

41.30 % 10 To 20 Years

3.55 % 20 To 30 Years

1.25 % More than 30 Years

1.54 % Other

0.77 % Total Net Assets

100.00 %





Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.46 % Average Bond Price:

88.91 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:

0.00 % Investment Operations:*

23.32 % Preferred Stock:

0.00 % Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 % VMTP Shares:

0.00 % Total Fund Leverage:

23.32 % Average Maturity:

6.04 Years Effective Duration:

4.14 Years Total Net Assets:

$917.30 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.64 Total Number of Holdings:

1,580 Portfolio Turnover:

40.00 %





* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

