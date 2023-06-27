NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.13 %
2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.70 %
3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.66 %
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.62 %
5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.57 %
6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.55 %
7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.576%, 04/15/35
0.50 %
8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27
0.49 %
9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32
0.49 %
10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28
0.45 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.10 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.77 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
4.47 %
Energy
4.12 %
Capital Goods
4.08 %
Services
3.48 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.38 %
Basic
3.23 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
3.16 %
Technology
2.51 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.47 %
Communications - Telecommunications
2.39 %
Transportation - Services
0.80 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.63 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.55 %
Other Industrial
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
49.42 %
Credit Default Swaps
20.43 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
2.01 %
REITs
0.97 %
Brokerage
0.84 %
Banking
0.60 %
Other Finance
0.60 %
Insurance
0.29 %
SUBTOTAL
5.31 %
Utility
Electric
0.61 %
Natural Gas
0.19 %
Other Utility
0.15 %
SUBTOTAL
0.95 %
SUBTOTAL
76.11 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Industrial
Energy
2.35 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.02 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.94 %
Basic
0.90 %
Communications - Media
0.59 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.40 %
Technology
0.40 %
Capital Goods
0.33 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.31 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.22 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.22 %
Other Industrial
0.22 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.19 %
Services
0.05 %
Transportation - Railroads
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
8.21 %
Financial Institutions
Banking
5.09 %
Insurance
1.15 %
Finance
1.06 %
REITs
0.23 %
Brokerage
0.11 %
SUBTOTAL
7.64 %
Utility
Electric
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
16.13 %
Interest Rate Futures
11.28 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.45 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.20 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.94 %
Energy
0.66 %
Capital Goods
0.39 %
Technology
0.20 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.12 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Services
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
5.12 %
Utility
Electric
0.26 %
SUBTOTAL
0.26 %
Financial Institutions
Other Finance
0.02 %
Finance
0.01 %
REITs
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.04 %
SUBTOTAL
5.42 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.77 %
SUBTOTAL
4.77 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.78 %
Technology
0.76 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.72 %
Energy
0.45 %
Capital Goods
0.39 %
Other Industrial
0.30 %
Communications - Media
0.23 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.13 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.08 %
Services
0.08 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.04 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
3.98 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.17 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Utility
Electric
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
4.37 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
3.10 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.40 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.33 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.31 %
SUBTOTAL
4.14 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
2.30 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.27 %
SUBTOTAL
2.57 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
1.56 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.58 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
2.17 %
U.S. Government & Government Sponsored Agency Obligations
2.13 %
Total Return Swaps
1.10 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.78 %
SUBTOTAL
0.78 %
Common Stocks
0.69 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.46 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.19 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.10 %
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
SUBTOTAL
0.18 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
0.13 %
SUBTOTAL
0.13 %
EM Government Agencies
0.07 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.86 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
2.01 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.63 %
SUBTOTAL
2.64 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-11.24 %
Swap Offsets
-23.43 %
SUBTOTAL
-34.67 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
71.62 %
United Kingdom
4.73 %
Germany
1.98 %
Canada
1.86 %
Luxembourg
1.65 %
France
1.55 %
Brazil
1.44 %
Mexico
1.04 %
Italy
0.96 %
India
0.82 %
Spain
0.75 %
Colombia
0.68 %
Dominican Republic
0.67 %
Macau
0.66 %
Australia
0.64 %
Hong Kong
0.60 %
Nigeria
0.53 %
China
0.52 %
Israel
0.51 %
Ireland
0.41 %
Switzerland
0.41 %
Netherlands
0.38 %
South Africa
0.34 %
Angola
0.33 %
Finland
0.32 %
Peru
0.31 %
Sweden
0.30 %
Norway
0.27 %
Zambia
0.25 %
Kazakhstan
0.24 %
Gabon
0.23 %
Japan
0.22 %
Indonesia
0.21 %
Slovenia
0.17 %
Egypt
0.15 %
Argentina
0.14 %
Ukraine
0.14 %
Guatemala
0.13 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.13 %
Turkey
0.13 %
Czech Republic
0.12 %
El Salvador
0.12 %
South Korea
0.10 %
Panama
0.09 %
Venezuela
0.08 %
Ghana
0.07 %
Jamaica
0.07 %
Belgium
0.05 %
Chile
0.05 %
Senegal
0.05 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Morocco
0.04 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Ecuador
0.02 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
0.64 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.22 %
Canadian Dollar
0.13 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Japanese Yen
0.01 %
Norwegian Krone
0.01 %
Australian Dollar
-0.01 %
Swiss Franc
-0.01 %
Colombian Peso
-0.14 %
Euro
-0.22 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
3.87 %
AA
0.65 %
A
2.65 %
BBB
16.62 %
BB
39.90 %
B
24.53 %
CCC
6.56 %
CC
0.26 %
C
0.08 %
D
0.04 %
Not Rated
3.13 %
Short Term Investments
0.63 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.86 %
N/A
1.94 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
4.55 %
1 To 5 Years
49.11 %
5 To 10 Years
38.51 %
10 To 20 Years
3.39 %
20 To 30 Years
1.48 %
More than 30 Years
2.27 %
Other
0.69 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.61 %
Average Bond Price:
89.02
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
24.14 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
24.14 %
Average Maturity:
6.29 Years
Effective Duration:
4.03 Years
Total Net Assets:
$902.76 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.47
Total Number of Holdings:
1,510
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit
default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The
Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
