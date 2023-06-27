NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2023.




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27


1.13 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33


0.70 %

3) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27


0.66 %

4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32


0.62 %

5) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28


0.57 %

6) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28


0.55 %

7) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 12.576%, 04/15/35


0.50 %

8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27


0.49 %

9) Ford Motor Co. 6.10%, 08/19/32


0.49 %

10) Carnival Holdings Bermuda 10.375%, 05/01/28


0.45 %




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


7.10 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


6.77 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


4.47 %

Energy


4.12 %

Capital Goods


4.08 %

Services


3.48 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


3.38 %

Basic


3.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


3.16 %

Technology


2.51 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


2.47 %

Communications - Telecommunications


2.39 %

Transportation - Services


0.80 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.63 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.55 %

Other Industrial


0.28 %

SUBTOTAL


49.42 %

Credit Default Swaps


20.43 %

Financial Institutions



Finance


2.01 %

REITs


0.97 %

Brokerage


0.84 %

Banking


0.60 %

Other Finance


0.60 %

Insurance


0.29 %

SUBTOTAL


5.31 %

Utility



Electric


0.61 %

Natural Gas


0.19 %

Other Utility


0.15 %

SUBTOTAL


0.95 %

SUBTOTAL


76.11 %

Corporates - Investment Grade



Industrial



Energy


2.35 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


1.02 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.94 %

Basic


0.90 %

Communications - Media


0.59 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.40 %

Technology


0.40 %

Capital Goods


0.33 %

Transportation - Airlines


0.31 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.22 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.22 %

Other Industrial


0.22 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.19 %

Services


0.05 %

Transportation - Railroads


0.04 %

Transportation - Services


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


8.21 %

Financial Institutions



Banking


5.09 %

Insurance


1.15 %

Finance


1.06 %

REITs


0.23 %

Brokerage


0.11 %

SUBTOTAL


7.64 %

Utility



Electric


0.28 %

SUBTOTAL


0.28 %

SUBTOTAL


16.13 %

Interest Rate Futures


11.28 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Basic


1.45 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


1.20 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.94 %

Energy


0.66 %

Capital Goods


0.39 %

Technology


0.20 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.12 %

Communications - Media


0.10 %

Services


0.04 %

Transportation - Services


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


5.12 %

Utility



Electric


0.26 %

SUBTOTAL


0.26 %

Financial Institutions



Other Finance


0.02 %

Finance


0.01 %

REITs


0.01 %

SUBTOTAL


0.04 %

SUBTOTAL


5.42 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


4.77 %

SUBTOTAL


4.77 %

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.78 %

Technology


0.76 %

Communications - Telecommunications


0.72 %

Energy


0.45 %

Capital Goods


0.39 %

Other Industrial


0.30 %

Communications - Media


0.23 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.13 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.08 %

Services


0.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.04 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.02 %

SUBTOTAL


3.98 %

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.17 %

Finance


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Utility



Electric


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


0.19 %

SUBTOTAL


4.37 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


3.10 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.40 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.33 %

Agency Fixed Rate


0.31 %

SUBTOTAL


4.14 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


2.30 %

Credit Default Swaps


0.27 %

SUBTOTAL


2.57 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


1.56 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


0.58 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.03 %

SUBTOTAL


2.17 %

U.S. Government & Government Sponsored Agency Obligations


2.13 %

Total Return Swaps


1.10 %

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.78 %

SUBTOTAL


0.78 %

Common Stocks


0.69 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.46 %

Preferred Stocks



Industrials


0.20 %

SUBTOTAL


0.20 %

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.19 %

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.10 %

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.08 %

SUBTOTAL


0.18 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts



Currency Instruments


0.13 %

SUBTOTAL


0.13 %

EM Government Agencies


0.07 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.86 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents



Cash


2.01 %

Funds and Investment Trusts


0.63 %

SUBTOTAL


2.64 %

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-11.24 %

Swap Offsets


-23.43 %

SUBTOTAL


-34.67 %

TOTAL


100.00 %




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


71.62 %

United Kingdom


4.73 %

Germany


1.98 %

Canada


1.86 %

Luxembourg


1.65 %

France


1.55 %

Brazil


1.44 %

Mexico


1.04 %

Italy


0.96 %

India


0.82 %

Spain


0.75 %

Colombia


0.68 %

Dominican Republic


0.67 %

Macau


0.66 %

Australia


0.64 %

Hong Kong


0.60 %

Nigeria


0.53 %

China


0.52 %

Israel


0.51 %

Ireland


0.41 %

Switzerland


0.41 %

Netherlands


0.38 %

South Africa


0.34 %

Angola


0.33 %

Finland


0.32 %

Peru


0.31 %

Sweden


0.30 %

Norway


0.27 %

Zambia


0.25 %

Kazakhstan


0.24 %

Gabon


0.23 %

Japan


0.22 %

Indonesia


0.21 %

Slovenia


0.17 %

Egypt


0.15 %

Argentina


0.14 %

Ukraine


0.14 %

Guatemala


0.13 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.13 %

Turkey


0.13 %

Czech Republic


0.12 %

El Salvador


0.12 %

South Korea


0.10 %

Panama


0.09 %

Venezuela


0.08 %

Ghana


0.07 %

Jamaica


0.07 %

Belgium


0.05 %

Chile


0.05 %

Senegal


0.05 %

Kuwait


0.04 %

Morocco


0.04 %

Cayman Islands


0.02 %

Ecuador


0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago


0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents


0.64 %

Total Investments


100.00 %




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar


100.22 %

Canadian Dollar


0.13 %

Argentine Peso


0.01 %

Japanese Yen


0.01 %

Norwegian Krone


0.01 %

Australian Dollar


-0.01 %

Swiss Franc


-0.01 %

Colombian Peso


-0.14 %

Euro


-0.22 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


3.87 %

AA


0.65 %

A


2.65 %

BBB


16.62 %

BB


39.90 %

B


24.53 %

CCC


6.56 %

CC


0.26 %

C


0.08 %

D


0.04 %

Not Rated


3.13 %

Short Term Investments


0.63 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.86 %

N/A


1.94 %

Total


100.00 %




Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year


4.55 %

1 To 5 Years


49.11 %

5 To 10 Years


38.51 %

10 To 20 Years


3.39 %

20 To 30 Years


1.48 %

More than 30 Years


2.27 %

Other


0.69 %

Total Net Assets


100.00 %




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.61 %

Average Bond Price:


89.02

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):



Bank Borrowing:


0.00 %

Investment Operations:*


24.14 %

Preferred Stock:


0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00 %

VMTP Shares:


0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:


24.14 %

Average Maturity:


    6.29 Years

Effective Duration:


    4.03 Years

Total Net Assets:


$902.76 Million

Net Asset Value:


$10.47

Total Number of Holdings:


1,510

Portfolio Turnover:


40.00 %




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit

default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The

Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.




