AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27
1.45 %
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 08/15/28
0.72 %
3) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33
0.68 %
4) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32
0.65 %
5) Dominican Republic Intl Bond 8.625%, 04/20/27
0.65 %
6) Sirius XM Radio, Inc. 4.00%, 07/15/28
0.55 %
7) Altice France SA/France 5.125%, 07/15/29
0.53 %
8) Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC 7.35%, 11/04/27
0.50 %
9) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28
0.49 %
10) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.454%, 04/15/35
0.48 %
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
7.01 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
6.06 %
Energy
4.55 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
4.23 %
Services
3.43 %
Communications - Telecommunications
3.38 %
Basic
3.37 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
3.21 %
Capital Goods
3.15 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
2.93 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
2.60 %
Technology
2.59 %
Transportation - Services
1.17 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.71 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.65 %
Other Industrial
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
49.24 %
Credit Default Swaps
17.00 %
Financial Institutions
Finance
1.88 %
REITs
1.07 %
Brokerage
0.94 %
Banking
0.92 %
Other Finance
0.62 %
Insurance
0.57 %
SUBTOTAL
6.00 %
Utility
Electric
0.44 %
Natural Gas
0.15 %
Other Utility
0.15 %
SUBTOTAL
0.74 %
SUBTOTAL
72.98 %
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
4.36 %
Insurance
1.38 %
Finance
0.73 %
REITs
0.28 %
Brokerage
0.12 %
SUBTOTAL
6.87 %
Industrial
Energy
1.17 %
Basic
0.96 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.87 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.58 %
Communications - Media
0.50 %
Technology
0.35 %
Transportation - Airlines
0.34 %
Capital Goods
0.31 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.24 %
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.21 %
Other Industrial
0.19 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.18 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.11 %
Services
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
6.06 %
Utility
Electric
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
13.12 %
Interest Rate Futures
12.31 %
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Basic
1.23 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.93 %
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.76 %
Energy
0.65 %
Capital Goods
0.34 %
Technology
0.20 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.13 %
Communications - Media
0.10 %
Services
0.04 %
Transportation - Services
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
4.40 %
Utility
Electric
0.58 %
SUBTOTAL
0.58 %
Financial Institutions
REITs
0.07 %
Insurance
0.04 %
Finance
0.02 %
Other Finance
0.01 %
SUBTOTAL
0.14 %
SUBTOTAL
5.12 %
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.89 %
Technology
0.78 %
Communications - Telecommunications
0.71 %
Capital Goods
0.53 %
Energy
0.52 %
Other Industrial
0.31 %
Communications - Media
0.22 %
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.14 %
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.12 %
Services
0.11 %
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.09 %
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.05 %
SUBTOTAL
4.47 %
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.27 %
Finance
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
0.30 %
Utility
Electric
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
4.96 %
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
3.76 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.40 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.34 %
Agency Fixed Rate
0.33 %
SUBTOTAL
4.83 %
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
4.57 %
SUBTOTAL
4.57 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
3.69 %
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
0.78 %
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.03 %
SUBTOTAL
4.50 %
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
3.89 %
Credit Default Swaps
0.28 %
SUBTOTAL
4.17 %
Global Governments
2.82 %
Total Return Swaps
1.05 %
Common Stocks
0.87 %
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.74 %
SUBTOTAL
0.74 %
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.45 %
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.20 %
Preferred Stocks
Industrials
0.19 %
SUBTOTAL
0.19 %
Asset-Backed Securities
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.08 %
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.02 %
SUBTOTAL
0.10 %
Interest Rate Swaps
-0.01 %
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
Currency Instruments
-0.50 %
SUBTOTAL
-0.50 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.19 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Cash
1.21 %
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.76 %
U.S. Treasury Bills
0.67 %
SUBTOTAL
2.64 %
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-12.26 %
Swap Offsets
-21.66 %
SUBTOTAL
-33.92 %
TOTAL
100.00 %
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
69.07 %
United Kingdom
4.22 %
France
2.53 %
Luxembourg
2.05 %
Germany
1.81 %
Canada
1.76 %
Brazil
1.61 %
Italy
1.35 %
Mexico
1.13 %
Spain
1.09 %
Netherlands
0.77 %
India
0.66 %
Dominican Republic
0.65 %
Switzerland
0.65 %
Australia
0.56 %
Bahrain
0.54 %
Hong Kong
0.54 %
Colombia
0.51 %
Sweden
0.51 %
Israel
0.50 %
Macau
0.48 %
Finland
0.45 %
Cote D'Ivoire
0.44 %
Oman
0.39 %
Ireland
0.38 %
Angola
0.34 %
Nigeria
0.32 %
Peru
0.31 %
China
0.29 %
Senegal
0.28 %
Norway
0.26 %
Gabon
0.23 %
Indonesia
0.20 %
Egypt
0.19 %
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.18 %
South Africa
0.17 %
Ukraine
0.16 %
Argentina
0.15 %
Denmark
0.15 %
Ecuador
0.15 %
Zambia
0.15 %
Ghana
0.14 %
Japan
0.13 %
Turkey
0.12 %
El Salvador
0.11 %
Guatemala
0.08 %
Venezuela
0.07 %
Jamaica
0.06 %
Chile
0.05 %
Belgium
0.04 %
Bermuda
0.04 %
Kazakhstan
0.04 %
Kuwait
0.04 %
Morocco
0.04 %
Panama
0.04 %
Cayman Islands
0.02 %
Czech Republic
0.02 %
Trinidad and Tobago
0.02 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
0.76 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
US Dollar
100.24 %
Canadian Dollar
0.11 %
Norwegian Krone
0.04 %
Argentine Peso
0.01 %
Mexican Peso
0.01 %
Polish Zloty
0.01 %
New Taiwan Dollar
0.01 %
South African Rand
0.01 %
Brazilian Real
-0.01 %
Swiss Franc
-0.01 %
Indian Rupee
-0.01 %
Swedish Krona
-0.01 %
Pound Sterling
-0.03 %
Colombian Peso
-0.10 %
Euro
-0.27 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
6.25 %
AA
0.77 %
A
1.79 %
BBB
14.02 %
BB
38.69 %
B
28.37 %
CCC
6.90 %
CC
0.13 %
C
0.09 %
D
0.01 %
Not Rated
3.44 %
Short Term Investments
1.43 %
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-1.19 %
N/A
-0.70 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.92 %
1 To 5 Years
43.80 %
5 To 10 Years
44.05 %
10 To 20 Years
3.23 %
20 To 30 Years
3.37 %
More than 30 Years
0.76 %
Other
0.87 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.31 %
Average Bond Price:
88.02
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:*
23.99 %
Preferred Stock:
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00 %
VMTP Shares:
0.00 %
Total Fund Leverage:
23.99 %
Average Maturity:
6.23 Years
Effective Duration:
4.31 Years
Total Net Assets:
$919.09 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.66
Total Number of Holdings:
1,587
Portfolio Turnover:
40.00 %