  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 01:42:53 pm EDT
45.29 USD   -1.88%
AB to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 29, 2022
PR
09:36aALL THINGS CONSIDERED : A Framework for Assessing ESG-Labeled Bonds
PU
04/13NEAR-TERM RENMINBI OUTLOOK : Steady as She Goes
PU
AB to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on April 29, 2022

04/14/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that First Quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be released on Friday, April 29, 2022. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 8:00 am (CT), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer; William Siemers, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Controller & Chief Accounting Officer; and Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Private Wealth.

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:

  1. To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at http://www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
  2. To listen by telephone, please dial (833) 495-0952 in the US, or (409) 216-0498 from outside the US, 10 minutes before the 8:00 am (CT) scheduled start time. The conference ID# is 1693987.

The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of First Quarter 2022 financial and operating results on April 29, 2022.

A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on April 29, 2022 and will remain on AB's website for two weeks. An audio replay of the conference call will also be available for two weeks. To access the audio replay, please call (855) 859-2056 in the US, or (404) 537-3406 from outside the US, and provide the conference ID#: 1693987.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.5% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-to-report-first-quarter-2022-results-on-april-29-2022-301526082.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein


© PRNewswire 2022
