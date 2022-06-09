Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  News
  Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
42.84 USD   -0.58%
05:22pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : AB Announces May 31, 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K
PU
05:15pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pAllianceBernstein Reports Higher Assets Under Management in May
MT
AllianceBernstein L P : AB Announces May 31, 2022 Assets Under Management - Form 8-K

06/09/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
AB Announces May 31, 2022 Assets Under Management
Nashville, TN, June 9, 2022 - AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management increased to $687 billion during May 2022 from $685 billion at the end of April. The increase was due to firm-wide net inflows and slight market appreciation. By channel, net inflows to Institutions were partially offset by modest net outflows from Retail and Private Wealth.
AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)
Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)
At May 31, 2022
At Apr 30
2022
Private
Institutions
Retail
Wealth
Total
Total
Equity
Actively Managed
$
64
$
127
$
51
$
242
$
242
Passive
24 35 2 61 60
Total Equity
88 162 53 303 302
Fixed Income
Taxable
138 60 13 211 213
Tax-Exempt
1 28 26 55 53
Passive
- 12 - 12 12
Total Fixed Income
139 100 39 278 278
Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1)
81 7 18 106 105
Total
$
308
$
269 $ 110 $ 687 685
At April 30, 2022
Total
$
305
$
270
$
110
$
685
(1)Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

www.alliancebernstein.com 1 of 2

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.
As of March 31, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.5% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.
Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

www.alliancebernstein.com 2 of 2

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 21:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 832 M - -
Net income 2022 349 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 7,67%
Capitalization 4 292 M 4 292 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 95,8%
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Siemers Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Head-Private Wealth
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-11.77%4 292
BLACKSTONE INC.-7.39%81 564
KKR & CO. INC.-26.38%32 505
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-13.68%19 101
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-29.73%13 953
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-22.72%12 938