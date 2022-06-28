Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-06-28 pm EDT
42.80 USD   +0.15%
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Are Carbon Offsets the Next ESG Investing Frontier?
PU
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Ending Near Intra-Day Highs Late in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/21SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stock Climbing with Broader Tuesday Markets
MT
Summary 
Summary

AllianceBernstein L P : Are Carbon Offsets the Next ESG Investing Frontier?

06/28/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Carbon offsets occupy a relatively small space on the spectrum of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues. But as more countries and companies commit to net-zero carbon emissions goals, they're steadily gaining attention from investors as a tool to accelerate carbon reductions. Growing demand has fueled record-high prices in some markets.

Companies have relied on offsets to help avoid or reduce emissions for decades. Long associated with the "cap and trade" (compliance) market, they're traded globally in two ways: as allowances among companies to comply with mandatory emissions caps or as part of various abatement initiatives in the voluntary markets. Offsets are generated through carbon-reduction activities across two broad categories: industrial and nature-based. Solar and wind power, for instance, are examples of industrial initiatives to avoid carbon emissions while tree planting is a nature-based carbon removal initiative (Display).

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 18:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 879 M - -
Net income 2022 345 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 7,69%
Capitalization 4 256 M 4 256 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,05x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 42,73 $
Average target price 45,80 $
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Siemers Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Head-Private Wealth
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-11.65%4 298
BLACKSTONE INC.-23.59%69 281
KKR & CO. INC.-34.81%28 783
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.78%17 821
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-24.34%12 668
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-37.87%12 322