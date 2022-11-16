Advanced search
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
39.67 USD   -2.11%
39.67 USD   -2.11%
11:09aAlliancebernstein L P : As Workforce Sentiments Change, Retirement Income Needs Haven't
PU
11/10Alliancebernstein Holding L.p. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09AB Announces October 31, 2022 Assets Under Management
PR
AllianceBernstein L P : As Workforce Sentiments Change, Retirement Income Needs Haven't

11/16/2022 | 11:09am EST
Hybrid schedules. Mental and physical wellness. Fairness and equity. The US workforce emerged from COVID-19 with very different attitudes toward these needs-and in many ways, public-health uncertainty magnified financial uncertainty. More workers today say they're stressed about money-that anxiety can be a big hit to mental wellness, which can ultimately impair corporate financial health.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 076 M - -
Net income 2022 277 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 6,95%
Capitalization 4 068 M 4 068 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 95,8%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 40,52 $
Average target price 36,83 $
Spread / Average Target -9,10%
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
David M. Lesser Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-17.04%4 068
BLACKSTONE INC.-24.56%68 501
KKR & CO. INC.-27.29%46 646
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-10.89%36 935
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.21%17 355
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-1.24%14 199