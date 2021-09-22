Log in
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/22 04:10:00 pm
50.82 USD   +2.32%
05:32pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : COVID-19 Strained Participant Financial Wellness
PU
09/21ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : ECB Strategy
PU
09/17ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : Hidden Dangers
PU
AllianceBernstein L P : COVID-19 Strained Participant Financial Wellness

09/22/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
With COVID-19 still a top employer concern, protecting workers' health and well-being naturally comes first. But the pandemic's impact isn't limited to only physical and mental health: financial wellness is also ailing. The crisis has exacerbated the problem, but it's not exactly a sudden occurrence.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 185 M - -
Net income 2021 359 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 7,00%
Capitalization 4 958 M 4 958 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 95,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.42.97%4 958
BLACKSTONE INC.96.84%83 758
KKR & CO. INC.56.93%37 046
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC1.99%21 985
AMUNDI8.46%17 186
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.51.02%16 951