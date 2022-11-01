Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
37.66 USD   +0.08%
05:30pAlliancebernstein L P : Can Multi-Asset Approaches Balance Sustainable Investing Risks?
PU
09:48aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on AllianceBernstein Holding to $41 From $36, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/28Transcript : AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., AllianceBernstein L.P., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianceBernstein L P : Can Multi-Asset Approaches Balance Sustainable Investing Risks?

11/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investors who opt for a sustainable approach are aligning themselves with some of the world's most powerful growth trends. But this can also inhibit diversification. Applying multi-asset perspectives can address these problems by balancing portfolio risks to improve risk-adjusted return potential.

Sustainable investing approaches aim to deliver attractive returns through investments in issuers that contribute to positive social and environmental outcomes. Yet this massive opportunity can also create risks, because there is a smaller pool of sustainable investment targets to choose from. The backbone of these approaches is implementing a repeatable process for selecting issuers that are aligned with sustainability goals and also have solid business models with strong return potential.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 21:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
05:30pAlliancebernstein L P : Can Multi-Asset Approaches Balance Sustainable Investing Risks?
PU
09:48aGoldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on AllianceBernstein Holding to $41 From $36, Mainta..
MT
10/28Transcript : AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., AllianceBernstein L.P., Q3 2022 ..
CI
10/28Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain Premarket Friday
MT
10/28AllianceBernstein's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
10/28AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Announces Cash Distribution, Payable on November 23, 202..
CI
10/28ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
10/28AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
10/28Alliancebernstein : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28Alliancebernstein L P : Q3 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 081 M - -
Net income 2022 277 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 7,51%
Capitalization 3 778 M 3 778 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 118
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Duration : Period :
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 37,63 $
Average target price 37,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Joan M. Lamm-Tennant Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
David M. Lesser Secretary, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.-22.95%3 778
BLACKSTONE INC.-29.56%64 618
KKR & CO. INC.-34.72%41 814
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-21.71%15 877
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-6.69%13 306
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-29.98%11 686