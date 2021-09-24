Log in
AllianceBernstein L P : Could Evergrande Become China's Lehman Brothers? Probably Not.

09/24/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
Evergrande's recent troubling financial news has deeply shaken investor confidence in the Chinese property developer. Now fears have spread beyond Evergrande to China's other property developers, causing their bond prices to fall too. Is this China's Lehman Brothers moment? Will the potential collapse of this single company trigger a systemic financial crisis?

We don't think so. China's policymakers have tools to ease funding pressures and restore investor confidence in the property sector. But before we look ahead to the measures Beijing is likely to take to stem contagion, let's look at what's happened thus far.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 185 M - -
Net income 2021 359 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 6,84%
Capitalization 5 188 M 5 188 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.50.49%5 188
BLACKSTONE INC.96.10%83 443
KKR & CO. INC.57.20%37 110
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.46%23 099
AMUNDI11.98%17 770
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.54.80%17 376