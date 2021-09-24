AllianceBernstein L P : Could Evergrande Become China's Lehman Brothers? Probably Not.

Evergrande's recent troubling financial news has deeply shaken investor confidence in the Chinese property developer. Now fears have spread beyond Evergrande to China's other property developers, causing their bond prices to fall too. Is this China's Lehman Brothers moment? Will the potential collapse of this single company trigger a systemic financial crisis?

We don't think so. China's policymakers have tools to ease funding pressures and restore investor confidence in the property sector. But before we look ahead to the measures Beijing is likely to take to stem contagion, let's look at what's happened thus far.