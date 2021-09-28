Log in
    AB   US01881G1067

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.

(AB)
  Report
AllianceBernstein L P : ESG in Action

09/28/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Executive pay is a powerful motivating factor. But investors need to consider whether executive pay incentives are fully aligned with the goals of the business. We find that companies with meaningful ESG goals embedded in their executive compensation schemes tend to have a better understanding of the ESG factors that are material to their business, use specific key performance indicators (KPIs) and are more likely to achieve them.

Disclaimer

AllianceBernstein Holding LP published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 21:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 185 M - -
Net income 2021 359 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 6,89%
Capitalization 5 157 M 5 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 929
Free-Float 95,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 51,67 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seth Perry Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ali Dibadj Chief Financial Officer & Head-Strategy
Ramon de Oliveira-Cezar Chairman
Karl Sprules Head-Global Technology & Operations
Kate C. Burke Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING L.P.54.52%5 157
BLACKSTONE INC.90.31%80 981
KKR & CO. INC.51.96%35 874
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC5.86%22 927
AMUNDI12.20%17 754
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.53.66%17 258